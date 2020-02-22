🔥Hotel of the week: Mt. Mulligan Lodge in Queensland, Australia🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Mt Mulligan Lodge is a 28,000-hectare private outback property in Far North Queensland, accommodating only 16 indulged guests at any one time.

Part of the Northern Escape Collection, this captivating property, with indigenous significance, bears the marks of the historic gold and coal rush and in its current operation, as a working cattle station, the pastoral history of Australia.

Ongoing conservation is at the heart of Mt Mulligan Lodge’s philosophy. In an attempt to protect its local environment, the lodge relies on solar power and 100 per cent recycled water, sources ingredients from local producers and sustainable farms, and adopts sustainable building design methods.

Where is it?

Located 150kms north-west of Cairns, Mt. Mulligan Lodge can be found on the Ngarrabullgan land of the Kuku Djungan people in remote northern Queensland. Under the shadow of the majestic Mount Mulligan, a sandstone tabletop mountain boasting a spectacular 18 kilometre escarpment towering over the surrounding Australian eucalyptus woodlands, Mt. Mulligan Lodge offers views over a sparkling weir and is accessible via a 35-minute scenic helicopter flight over the Daintree Rainforest (AUD$350 per person one way), or a 3-hour 4WD adventure from Cairns.

(Mt. Mulligan Lodge)

Style

The style here is quintessentially Australian and pays homage to the rugged outback. Featuring a contemporary yet rustic main pavilion, which houses an open lounge, bar and restaurant and looks over a sleek infinity pool, the lodge was designed by Melbourne design studio, Dubois. Gum timber cladding and corrugated metal roofing offset the earthy tones of the plush linen, sisal rugs and lavish leather furniture.

Corrugated iron water tanks have been re-purposed for use as outdoor soaking baths, and strategically positioned on the edge of the deck to capture uninterrupted views whilst bathing privately. Weathered and notched Pyrmont iron bark timber, salvaged from the demolition of the Pyrmont Bay Wharf in Sydney, have been re-purposed with rusted bolts and scars to add an additional layer of history and character to the pavilion building.

(Mt. Mulligan Lodge)

Which room?

The eight spacious rooms complement the landscape and offer a luxurious and charming take on pastoral living. Each retreat is a sanctuary overlooking a eucalyptus-fringed weir and views of the ever-changing moods of Mt. Mulligan.

Contemporary and luxurious, these retreats retain a raw external charm with their pitched roofs and deep verandahs. The glass and timber doors open onto your own private deck, each of which houses a deep outdoor bath, offering stunning views of the Northern Queensland outback. The Outback Room is perfect for those travelling individually or as a couple, while the Outback Suite, with its adjoining lounge room, is ideal for those who want some additional space to unwind. The lounge is spacious yet intimate, with a cosy wood-burning fire and private deck. The Outback Pavilion is the ultimate getaway for families and groups, combining both room categories together – and, while all have most of the luxe mod cons you would expect, there are no TVs in any of the rooms.

Food & drink

Mt. Mulligan Lodge offers a contemporary and daily-changing menu that showcases a delicious array of locally-sourced, caught and freshly-grown seasonal fare. The cellar has been crafted to ensure harmony between cuisine, climate and environment featuring iconic and boutique wines from both Australia’s renowned wine regions and international regions as well.

Breakfast starts from 8am, and features a quintessential à la carte menu, while lunch features a fresh banquet of locally sourced, seasonal produce, accompanied by the Mt. Mulligan beverage selection. In the evening, dinner is a relaxed yet indulgent affair with produce showcasing the incredible offering of the Atherton Tablelands and the menu putting a twist on outback-living. All dietary requirements are happily taken care of. Included in your stay are a selection of quality Australian wines, beers, soft drinks and house spirits. Mt. Mulligan Lodge’s signature dining experience ‘Dining Under the Stars’ is a must do, should you wish to enjoy an intimate seven-course degustation dinner for two, with matched wines (from the Lodge’s reserve wine list), under a canopy of stars on the edge of the weir. Bookings are essential for this private dining experience and extra charges apply.

(Mt. Mulligan Lodge)

Facilities

Guests are given access to a private golf buggy for the duration of their stay, which makes getting around the property exceptionally easy. In addition to the lovely restaurant and bar space, guests can also enjoy the complimentary mini-bar in their rooms, or can choose to order food/drink by the pool. Other facilities include daily housekeeping and a complimentary laundry service, and wifi, binoculars, and yoga mats are all readily available. At this stage there is not a day spa offering, but stay tuned, as we dare say this might be something that becomes available down the track.

Extracurricular

A range of experiences have been designed to make the most of Mount Mulligan’s rugged outback territory. Mt. Mulligan Lodge offers guided tours of the goldfields including a demonstration of Australia’s oldest operating gold crusher at nearby Tyrconnell, an exploration of the historic Mt. Mulligan coal mine and abandoned township, a tour of the Mt. Mulligan Cemetery, ATV adventures, chef-prepared gourmet picnic hampers, wildlife spotting and birdwatching, sunset drinks at the Sunset Bar overlooking the escarpment (a definite highlight), stargazing (another highlight), hikes around the southern face of Mt. Mulligan, barramundi fishing in the weir, scenic helicopter flights, paddle boarding and kayaking in the weir, and the chance to experience the day-to-day operations of a working cattle station.

(Mt. Mulligan Lodge)

Best for…

Couples and families. Mt Mulligan Lodge offers a relaxed and peaceful setting for both. There are plenty of activities to keep you as entertained as you feel like.

Details

The Outback Room starts from £870, which includes all gourmet meals; a selection of quality wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks; use of a private electric buggy and most excursions. mountmulligan.com

Mt. Mulligan Lodge is proud to be part of the Northern Escape Collection, a curated portfolio of boutique sustainable lodges that celebrate Queensland’s diverse natural beauty in one bespoke journey. northernescape.com.au