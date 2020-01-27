🔥Hotel Hit Squad: Glass House has plenty of treatments to feed the soul – but you might have to sneak out to Nando’s🔥

Do the Roaring Twenties signal the end of the Whimpering Teens? I couldn’t help wondering, listening to the robust grumbles of disapproval over tomato soup for dinner at a luxury detox weekend in Upminster. Glass House, a recently opened white-cubed retreat, jutting from isolated Essex green fields, takes its low-carb vegan food philosophy seriously. However, the problem is that pesky guests like me don’t.

Meals – set in the glittering dining room, all wine glass chandeliers and honey-coloured sunsets streaming through the windows – were a controversial affair. Ladies on the juice diet chirped enthusiastically over their blueberry and kale smoothies. Many of us guests who had booked on the higher-calorie Equilibrium menu, who were expecting to eat healthily but substantially, were more than a little taken aback by the strictness of the portions of quinoa-speckled salads and avocados gauntly wrapped in wisps of courgette. One couple even snuck out to Nando’s for dessert on the first evening.

Glass House has hit on an intriguing quiet revolution that is coming to the health retreat industry; the number of us who are checking in, in search of life-enhancing reboots, rather than game-changing transformation – even when we can still feel the sickly residue of champagne and Terry’s Chocolate Orange seeping from our pores after new year.