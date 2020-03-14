Hot start propels Cardinal Ritter past Blair Oaks and into state title tilt

1 of 15

Cardinal Ritter’s Luther Burden takes it to the rim for two trailed by Blair Oaks’ Quinn Kusgen during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson points while the rest of the bench laughs at the missed breakaway dunk attempt by Luther Burden in the 4th quarter during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game against Blair Oaks on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Glenn Valentine eyes up a three during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game against Blair Oaks on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Illyaas Harris (10) looks to make a move on Blair Oaks’ Carson Prenger during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Mario Fleming (23) attempts a reverse layup defended by Blair Oaks’ Eric Northweather (Right) during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Luther Burden (3) tries to shoot ove rBlair Oaks’ Eric Northweather during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Glenn Valentine flies to the rim for an easy bucket one a fast break during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game against Blair Oaks on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Blair Oaks’ Luke Northweather (45) blocks the reverse layup from Cardinal Ritter’s Brandon Ellington during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Garry Clark (33) fights through the pressure from Blair Oaks’ Luke Northweather (35) and Eric Northweather and gets fouled during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Mario Fleming lays it up with a fingertip roll for the basket during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game against Blair Oaks on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Glenn Valentine (1) puts up a floater over the arm of Blair Oaks’ Luke Northweather during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Garry Clark (33) lays it high on the glass avoiding the block attempt of Blair Oaks’ Eric Northweather during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Blair Oaks’ Luke Northweather (right) gets a piece of the shot from Cardinal Ritter’s Brandon Ellington (34) during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Illyaas Harris (10) shoots over Blair Oaks’ Eric Northweather during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cardinal Ritter’s Josh Robinson (32) attempts a dunk defended by Blair Oaks’ Luke Northweather during a Class 3 boys semifinal basketball game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter sophomore Luther Burden Jr. learned a not-so-painful lesson on Friday.The 6-foot-1-inch guard sailed in for an uncontested dunk midway through the third quarter of the Lions’ impressive 68-54 win over Blair Oaks in a Class 3 state semifinal contest at JQH Arena.His thunderous slam attempt hit the back of the rim and embarrassingly glanced off to the side.Less than 20 seconds later, Burden found himself in the same position. This time, he softly put the ball off the glass and through the hoop with a ho-hum layup.The future NCAA football standout looked toward his bench where his teammates laughed in delight at his less-than-flashy shot.”I don’t know what happened, it just didn’t go down,” Burden said.It was that kind of night for Lions. A lot of fun and laughs.And another chance to play for a state championship.Cardinal Ritter (24-6), which has won 11 in a row, will face Charleston (28-4) in the title game at 1: 50 p.m. on Saturday on the Missouri State University campus.The tradition-rich Lions will be looking for their eighth state crown and first since 2014. Charleston, a long-time bootheel power, has won 11 titles, second all-time.Cardinal Ritter jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the opening 4 minutes and 33 seconds and never looked back.Blair Oaks (28-3) made a run, chopping the deficit to seven at the break before the Lions regained control, shortly after Burden’s laughable moment.”He’s such a great athlete and you might not believe it, but in practice, he can’t jump over a piece of paper,” Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “I’m not kidding. But he had some adrenaline going and he was going to put it down. It just didn’t work out for him.”Senior Garry Clark, who paced the Lions with 17 points, said Burden’s faux pas was the highlight of the night.”He’s got some skills — but not when it comes to (dunking),” Clark said.Ritter came out on fire with an early blitz that put the Falcons on their heels.”The start is something I continue to preach to my guys, it’s an ongoing thing,” Johnson said. “We’re looking to do what we do for 32 minutes. And you can’t do that without a quick start. Those first six minutes, they were extremely locked in.”Indeed.Burden got the ball rolling with a pair of baskets off steals. First, he picked the pocket of Quinn Kusgen and sailed in for an easy layup after just 16 seconds. On the next possession, Glenn Valentine recorded a similar theft and set up Burden for another easy basket.Clark followed with a short jumper, again off a steal by Burden, for a 6-0 lead. Valentine then canned a triple and followed with a steal and layup to push the lead to 11-0. Mario Fleming finished out the run with a short bank shot.Blair Oaks called two time outs to try and stem the tide. The Falcons coughed up the ball up six times on their first nine possessions.”Our guys have fought adversity head-on all year,” Blair Oaks coach Ryan Fick said. “I’m proud of them, the way they came back.”The Falcons reeled off 11 successive points to get back into the contest. But Joshua Robinson closed the half with a 3-pointer to push it to 29-22.Cardinal Ritter used a 17-7 run over the first 5: 59 of the third quarter to go up 46-29. It stretched its lead to as many as 24 points before coasting home.Burden added 16 points and seven assists. Fleming had 13 points and seven rebounds. Seven different players scored in the first half for Ritter.Luke Northweather led Blair Oaks with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.The Lions are trending up as they head into a showdown with Charleston, which will feature two of the more tradition-rich programs in Class 3.”We’ve been waiting on this moment all year,” Johnson said. “Now, it’s time.”Promised Clark, “We’ll be ready.”

