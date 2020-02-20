🔥Hot pink mega gowns ruled the London Fashion Week runways🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London Fashion Week came to a close on Tuesday, leaving us with a taster of some of the major sartorial vibes we are likely to see come autumn.

From cricket jumpers to christening whites, gloves and blue suede shoes, the runways were awash with tasty new trends set to spice up next season’s wardrobe.

And yet among all the trench coats and leather, stomper boots and storm-proof attire, an outlandishly fabulous hue emerged as a big winner with more than a handful of the designers.

Fashion has officially got the hots for hot pink. And in particular bold, hotter than hot magenta-hued evening gowns.

One of the standout looks of the season came at Halpern’s show, where a model took to the runway in the Old Bailey wearing an enormous, billowing silk gown in an eye-blinkingly bright fuchsia. “For this look I wanted something that was super classical in a way, and then we throw a wrench in it with this almost Addam’s Family-esque under collar which brings the whole look to a different level on juxtaposition – the beautiful with the strange and shocking,” says Central St Martens graduate Michael Halpern. “Having a huge mass of pink swathing silk wafting through the old Bailey was almost ghostly in its manner, and felt quite dreamlike.”

Halpern AW20 (Imaxtree)

The same shocking pink appeared elsewhere in Halpern’s seventies-inspired collection on a floor-length silk shirt dress styled with matching hued over-the-knee satin boots, and on an oversized dagger-collared silk shirt, paired with a green snakeskin-print leather suit, which Halpern created as part of a capsule with denim label J Brand.

“Shocking pink is a colour I continue to come back to for some reason,” continues Halpern. “I don’t know if it is because it contrasts with everything so much, the brightness of it, or the just the fact that it is almost difficult to turn away from. When you are working with the mill to make the fabric and you finally get that exact colour of bright pink, it is really special.”

At Shrimps meanwhile, Hannah Weiland showed an eighties-inflected collection of ball gowns and Balmoral-friendly knee-length skirts inspired by HM The Queen and Princess Diana, for which she took fuchsia as the “starting colour to the whole palette.”

“It was inspired by the Queen and a particularly bright fuchsia pink outfit she wore,” says the young British designer. “It is such a beautiful rich colour, I think it has a depth to it and especially works in silk. I love how it contrasts against the other more subtle colours in my AW20 collection and when added to a print it creates a vibrant pop which I love.”

Shrimps AW20 (Imaxtree)

Preen too used the colour to give unexpected contrast in a collection inspired by the Venice Biennale permeated by boxy suits, ruffled shirts and lacquered trench coats. “We were inspired to use hot pink in the collection to create a punctuation of vibrancy against the golds and black of the collection, as modern art does when exhibited in historical buildings, as we saw at the Venice Biennale,” explained the brand’s co-founder Justin Thornton.

Given their dominance on the AW20 runways, it’s likely that autumn’s red carpets and gown-worthy parties will be awash with pink power gowns. However, Google searches for “fuchsia gown” are already 512 per cent higher in 2020 than they were in the same period last year, suggesting we’re already crushing on the hue.

The buyers at luxury fashion retailer Browns, who are ever ahead of the curve, are already heavily invested. “It was great to see vivid fuchsia brighten up the runways during London Fashion week this season,” says Holly Tenser, ready-to-wear Browns’ buying manager. “Early in the season for pre-fall, we invested into shades of pink in all iterations from pale pinks taffeta suiting at Bernadette, cherry blossom prints at Ganni through to pink sequins at Valentino, so it’s nice to see this trend continue to evolve for AW20.”

Have a party coming up? You know which hues to choose.

Scroll the gallery above for the best fuchsia gowns on the LFW runways