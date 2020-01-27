🔥Host apologises for on-air ‘racial slur’🔥

An American television anchor has apologised after some believed she made a racial slur during a live broadcast shortly after the death of Kobe Bryant.

MSNBC host Alison Morris appeared to drop the N-word while trying to say the name of Bryant’s team, The Lakers, during an announcement about the fatal helicopter crash, the New York Post reports.

Following the gaffe, Morris said she misspoke, combining the words “Knicks” and “Lakers” to say “Nakers,” which several on Twitter heard as the racial slur.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers’,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologise for the confusion this caused.”

media_camera Alison Morris has apologised for appearing to make a racial slur. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

But some sceptics on Twitter were not buying Morris’ explanations.

“Girl just quit. It’s over for you. On behalf of the internet, we don’t forgive you,” one user wrote.

Another Twitter user insisted: “Nah you said the whole thing, own up to it.”

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission