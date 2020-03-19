🔥Hospitals in London split into coronavirus and non-coronavirus halves to hold off spread🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Hospitals across London are subdividing themselves into separate areas in a bid to prevent coronavirus patients spreading the virus to others.

A top doctor said it felt like the “calm before the storm” as teams rushed to create areas where patients can be isolated and given oxygen. It came amid ongoing concern at delays to introducing testing for frontline staff, which means many are being forced to go into quarantine if a family member develops possible symptoms.

There was huge public support for NHS workers as pictures of staff about to enter isolation zones in hospitals began to be shared online. But one of the capital’s most senior medics, London major trauma director Professor Karim Brohi, admitted: “Not a single one of us working in the NHS isn’t a bit scared to go to work.”

Hospitals such as Northwick Park in Harrow and The Whittington, Archway, have undertaken internal redesigns to prevent patients feared to have Covid-19 from coming into contact with others.

Londoners wear Coronavirus masks – In pictures

Single rooms are being reserved for symptomatic patients while they await test results. Dr Rachel Tennant, clinical director for acute medicine at Northwick, said: “I’ve never known anything like this but we’re planning for huge numbers of people needing intensive care and working out how to cope”.

“We’ve managed to segregate our whole hospital into unknown, positive and negative areas.

“We’ve moved a whole intensive care unit and four other wards in three days flats.

“This sort of change usually takes six months to get agreed.”

Yesterday, London North West Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Northwick Park, confirmed three more deaths, meaning at least four of its patients have died from coronavirus.

Dr Tennant said the “vast majority” of patients were fine. “They seem to have one week of fever, a few days of dry cough and then sometimes breathlessness on day eight or nine,” she wrote.

“Most people are fine to stay at home and recover in about 10 days. If it is going to be bad it is around day 9 or 10 and the breathlessness gets rapidly worse at that point.

“It seems pretty clear that a large proportion of the UK will get this, hopefully spread out over months rather than all at once like Italy.

“Once enough people have had it then herd immunity will mean it dies out. So if the frail elderly can hibernate for a few months hopefully we can keep mortality down.”

A consultant surgeon at a major London trust told the Standard that the virus was “massively impacting work”.

Non-emergency operations were already being reduced ahead of a NHS England order to stop by April 15, the Standard was told.

The source said: “We are now having to restrict surgery to emergency. Elective surgery has been really cut back.

“It does feel like the calm before the storm. There is a lot of preparation going on because very soon it’s going to get really bad.”

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, told MPs earlier this week that it was possible that some hospitals would be looking “almost exclusively” after coronavirus patients.

Reports that St Bartholomew’s Hospital, in Smithfield, was to become a “clean” site and accept cardiac patients from a wider geographic catchment area than normal were today dismissed as a “misunderstanding”. Later on today, NHS England is expected to announce it is calling for retired doctors and nurses to come back to work to help with increased demand on the health service.

Sources have said that medical staff who left NHS trusts three years ago or less will be returning to help workers on the frontline.

They added that final-year medical students will also be pitching in to help treat patients.

In his daily briefing yesterday, Boris Johnson said retired health professionals were being asked to return to help the NHS with this “unprecedented challenge”. NHS England said: “In order to respond to the increased pressure on intensive care unit beds during the Covid-19​ pandemic, cardiac surgical centres are working collaboratively across London to maintain capacity for life saving emergency cardiac surgery.

“Led by clinicians, a pan-London hub has been set up at St Bartholomew’s Hospital to provide mutual support between hospitals and ensure that patients requiring emergency cardiac surgery are matched to units that have the capacity to treat them. Centres such as St Bartholomew’s and Harefield Hospitals (that do not have co-located accident and emergency departments) are envisaged to be better placed to offer specialised cardiac surgery over this period.”

Health sources said it was impossible for any hospital to guarantee to be “clean” during a pandemic.

A Barts Health source said: “St Bartholomew’s will continue to accept and treat Covid-19 patients, although like our other hospitals (and in line with national guidance) it has set up a segregated area to treat patients with respiratory problems.”