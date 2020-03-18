🔥Horse racing to continue behind closed doors in Ireland but British runners banned🔥

Horse racing has been given the green light to continue behind closed doors in Ireland, but British runners will not be permitted.

Horse Racing Ireland announced a series of new measures on Wednesday afternoon which they hope will allow racing to continue despite the coronavirus pandemic, including a temporary ban on overseas runners.

The sport’s governing body say the decision is“motivated by the need to maintain employment and incomes for people working in the industry”.

The HRI stance raises the possibility of large spring festivals such as those at Fairyhouse and Punchestown going ahead next month. British trainers are usually well represented at the latter in particular.

Racing has been going ahead without fans in Ireland since last Friday. In that time, the British Horseracing Authority have gone from allowing more than 70,000 fans to watch the Gold Cup at Cheltenham to a complete suspension of all racing until the end of April.

Under the new measures, there will be no more than one meeting per day and evening meetings will not be permitted, in order to reduce the strain on services.

Nick Hartery, chairman of the HRI, also said that medical facilities and personnel would be made available for government use at all times. Horse owners will be banned from attending to keep the number of people at the track to a minimum.