🔥Horrific moment gang launch vicious attack on homeless man in Bristol🔥

This disturbing footage shows a gang violently kicking a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in Bristol city centre.

The CCTV, released by police, shows one of the thugs grab the helpless victim before another lands him a drop-kick.

Another two then join in the horrific assault, kicking and stamping on the man as he desperately tries to shield his face.

Once the brutal attack is over, the group walk away, leaving the man crumpled on the floor.

Abdifathi Ibrahim, 20, can be seen drop-kicking the victim (South West Police Forensics)

One of the assailants Abdifathi Ibrahim, 20, has been sentenced over the attack, police said.

He was jailed for four and a half years on Thursday over the incident which took place on March 4, 2019.

His three fellow attackers – a man and two youths – have been dealt with separately, the Sun reported.

Prosecutor James Haskell reportedly told Bristol Crown Court it was pure luck that the victim was not seriously hurt from during the assault.

Ibrahim also pleaded guilty to a separate incident of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, between March 20 and 24 last year, and affray on April 10 last year.