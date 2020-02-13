🔥Hope Hicks returning to White House after 2-year hiatus🔥

Washington — Hope Hicks, the former top West Wing aide and longtime confidante to the president, is returning to the White House roughly two years after she left. A White House official says Hicks will be working closely with Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and political director Brian Jack, and will not be a part of the communications department.

Hicks, 31, served as a top communications aide before leaving the White House in 2018 to take a position at the Fox Corporation in California. The announcement of Hick’s departure came a day after she testified before the House Judiciary Committee during the Mueller investigation. Her start date is yet unclear.”There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks. We are excited to have her back on the team,” Kushner said in a statement.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham added that Hicks “is one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across. She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise, and I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House.” Hicks, who had virtually no experience in politics before she joined the Trump campaign in its earliest days, became one of the president’s closest advisers, leaving a gap when she left. Sara Cook contributed to this report.