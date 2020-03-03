Starring:

Aiysha Hart, Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Derren Litten, Jason Lines, Josh O’Connor, Nicholas Blane, Nicholas Burns, Ninette Finch, Rose Keegan, Ryan McKen, Sally Rogers, Steven Pacey, Tim Wildman

Summary:

The intimate, intense and loving story of Hope Gap charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O’Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seasideThe intimate, intense and loving story of Hope Gap charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O’Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice. … Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Romance

Rating:

PG-13

Runtime:

100 min