🔥Hooking Up🔥

Saban Films |

Release Date (Streaming):

March 20, 2020

| R

Summary:

She (Brittany Snow) is an adventurous writer pumping out scandalous content for a lifestyle magazine. He (Sam Richardson) is a hopeless romantic who’s just been dumped by his high school sweetheart and given a medical diagnosis that’s left him shook. After a chance meeting, the mismatched duo hit the road on a cross country trip to provideShe (Brittany Snow) is an adventurous writer pumping out scandalous content for a lifestyle magazine. He (Sam Richardson) is a hopeless romantic who’s just been dumped by his high school sweetheart and given a medical diagnosis that’s left him shook. After a chance meeting, the mismatched duo hit the road on a cross country trip to provide them both some much needed healing.… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy

Rating:

R

Runtime:

104 min