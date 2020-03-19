🔥Hooking Up🔥

Saban Films |
Release Date (Streaming):
March 20, 2020
| R
Summary:
She (Brittany Snow) is an adventurous writer pumping out scandalous content for a lifestyle magazine. He (Sam Richardson) is a hopeless romantic who’s just been dumped by his high school sweetheart and given a medical diagnosis that’s left him shook. After a chance meeting, the mismatched duo hit the road on a cross country trip to provideShe (Brittany Snow) is an adventurous writer pumping out scandalous content for a lifestyle magazine. He (Sam Richardson) is a hopeless romantic who’s just been dumped by his high school sweetheart and given a medical diagnosis that’s left him shook. After a chance meeting, the mismatched duo hit the road on a cross country trip to provide them both some much needed healing.… Expand
Genre(s):
Drama, Comedy
Rating:
R
Runtime:
104 min