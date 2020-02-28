hong-kong-finds-the-coronavirus-in-samples-from-a-pet-dog.-can-the-illness-be-transmitted-to-pets?

🔥Hong Kong finds the coronavirus in samples from a pet dog. Can the illness be transmitted to pets?🔥

News
John koli0

HONG KONG — Hong Kong authorities said on Friday they quarantined a pet dog of a coronavirus patient after its nasal and oral samples tested “weak positive” for the virus, though they added they did not yet have evidence that it can be transmitted to pets.

The dog did not have any symptoms.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said it will conduct further tests to confirm if the dog had been infected with the virus or if the samples were only the result of environmental contamination.

“At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected … or can be a source of infection to people,” it said in a statement.

The dog will be put under quarantine for two weeks.

The World Health Organisation website says so far there has been no evidence that companion pets can be infected with the coronavirus.

Hong Kong has reported 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in humans, and two fatalities.

— Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Related Posts

virginia-state-legislature-approves-the-equal-rights-amendment

🔥Virginia state legislature approves the Equal Rights Amendment🔥

mariya smith
adele-goes-(mostly)-under-the-radar-at-jay-z-and-beyonce&apos;s-oscars-party

🔥Adele goes (mostly) under the radar at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars party🔥

John koli
barclays-boss-jes-staley-being-investigated-over-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein

🔥Barclays boss Jes Staley being investigated over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *