🔥Hong Kong Bans Visitors From Coronavirus-Hit China Province🔥

Hong Kong has banned visitors from China’s Hubei province where coronavirus outbreak originated as number of virus deaths in China rose to 80. The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei province climbed from 56 to 76 overnight, health commission officials said, with four deaths elsewhere, news agency Reuters reported.

In an unprecedented operation, China has locked down Hubei province, affecting tens of millions of people and intended to slow transmission of the respiratory virus.

Originating in Hubei’s capital of Wuhan, the virus has spread throughout China and across the world — with cases confirmed in around a dozen countries including as far away as the United States.

No Indian has been infected in China by the outbreak though students have been asked to take precautions, Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. “We are also closely coordinating with Chinese authorities. As of now, we understand that no Indian citizens have been affected by the outbreak and that food and water supplies are available to them,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

