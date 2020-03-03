🔥Homes damaged, people hurt as tornado hits Nashville, Tennessee🔥

(Reuters) – A tornado touched down in Nashville, Early on Tuesday tennessee, the National Weather Service said.

Mt. Juliet Police department said bit.ly/2PIDNqP multiple homes were damaged and there have been multiple injuries. Several people took to Twitter to state these were without power in your community. Some posted videos of lightning flashing over the sky.

Tennessee is among 14 U.S. states which will vote on Tuesday in the contest to select a Democratic nominee to stand against President Donald Trump in November.