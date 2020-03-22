Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Homers for Health is back!

Kennedy Burger, Homers for Health co-chair, ready for her transplant. Photo provided by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon

Since the program began in 2012 under the leadership of former St. Louis Cardinal Matt Holliday and his wife, Leslee, thousands of generous donors have helped raise vital funds to support the programs and services of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, such as Inpatient and Outpatient Cancer Services, Telemedicine, the Imaging Center and more.This is a very exciting time at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. As medical science and technology advances, we rely strongly on the support of our community, friends and sponsors to help us remain at the forefront of children’s health. Homers for Health supports the ongoing needs of the hospital, funding enhancements to programs, innovations in technology and vital supportive services for more than 200,000 children and families each year.This year, Homers for Health Chairman Matt Carpenter is joined by a very special new co-chair, 10-year-old Cardinal Glennon patient Kennedy Burger, a recent recipient of a kidney transplant.Four years ago, Kennedy was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a disorder that causes the kidneys to excrete too much protein in the urine.

Photo provided by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon

“From that day on, we knew things were never going to be the same,” says Kennedy’s mom, Jodi Gruenloh. “Most people think that this kind of thing happens to other people, not you,” says mom. “But it does,” Kennedy pipes in.After her diagnosis, Kennedy had to be extremely careful with her diet, limiting her sodium intake and surprisingly, limiting the amount of water she drank to reduce stress on her kidneys. “It was so hard. If I ate too much sodium, my eyes and legs would get all swollen,” she says.A biopsy revealed that the cause of Kennedy’s nephrotic syndrome was a condition called Minimal Change Disease, which can oftentimes be treated with medication. Unfortunately in Kennedy’s case, they were not effective and she required frequent hospitalizations where she received apheresis, a procedure to remove excess fluid from the body.“She was such a trooper. Nobody wants to see their kid suffer, but Kennedy has never acted like a victim,” says Jodi. “I think between the two of us, she’s the stronger one. She has helped me get through this!”After about six months, a second biopsy revealed a further complication of Focal Sclerosis, which often leads to end-stage renal failure. All signs pointed to a kidney transplant. Jodi remembers, “It was scary. This is a major surgery, but it was going to lead to a better life.”Last July, Kennedy received her transplant and today, more than six months later, “Life is great!” Kennedy says. The hardest part about her recovery? She had to wait until mid-October to rejoin her fifth grade classmates. “I wanted to go back to school so bad. I was marking off the days!”Thanks to all who have supported Homers for Health, we can provide lifesaving care to children like Kennedy each and every day. Make your pledge for patients today at homersforhealth.org.This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

Knowledge, vigilance and cooperation will enable the St. Louis community to weather the pandemic together

Knowledge, vigilance and cooperation will enable the St. Louis community to weather the pandemic together

Content provided by SLUCare Physician Group: Whether you suffer from symptoms caused by varicose veins or just don’t like the sight of them, SLUCare vascular surgeons are available to help you look and feel better.

Content provided by Boy Scouts of America. As you’ve probably heard in the news recently, the National Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We understand news like this brings a lot of questions and uncertainty, and we want to reassure our members and the community of the Greater St. Louis Area Council’s health and well-being.

Content provided by The Saint Louis Science Center. A discovery of the scientific and engineering genius of the original Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci.