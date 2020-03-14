The latest headlines in your inbox

A homeless charity has been handing out coronavirus packs to help protect rough sleepers in north London.

The London Homeless Welfare Team (LHWT), headed up by Crouch End electrician Jorawar Singh Rathour, is aiming to deliver safety packs to homeless people in all 32 London boroughs during the Covid-19 outbreak.

These health packs contain information about how to protect against the virus, with NHS advice leaflets, soaps, tissue packs and water bottles included.

Eleven people who have contracted the virus have died in the UK, and there have been 798 confirmed cases since January 31.

Mr Singh Rathour started up the LHWT on New Year’s Day, when he began handing out food to the homeless community in Finsbury Park.

Since then, he and his team of volunteers – Harsharan Kaur, Amrita Kaur, Guscharan Singh, Samita Kaur and Simran Kaur – have helped get essentials to rough sleepers, including chocolate, McDonald’s meals and sanitary products.

He said he was surprised that no one seemed to be supporting the homeless amid the coronavirus crisis.

As he watched the news come in, Mr Singh Rathour said he asked himself: “Is anyone doing anything for the homeless?”

“Elderly people are being referred to as vulnerable, but homeless people are also a vulnerable group,” he told the Standard.

“They have got underlying health issues and addiction problems. They are out in the cold and they also cannot self-isolate.”

Mr Singh Rathour said the team began to put together packs to help protect rough sleepers from Covid-19.

The campaign is predominantly self-funded but the team have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the packs, which cost approximately £1.50 each.

The LHWT, which has now raised nearly £400 for the packs, first began handing them out in Finsbury Park on Sunday.

Now they are now planning to expand their reach to Islington, Haringey, Hackney and Waltham Forest.

“We looked up NHS advice, and put it into simple explanations with diagrams,” Mr Singh Rathour said, adding that they include soap, tissues and water as well.

“We also drew up maps which showed them where the local public hand washing facilities are,” he said.

“At the moment they have few places to wash their hands so I have written to the Mayor of London, urging him to help set up portable washing stations around the capital.”

Mr Singh Rathour hopes to get support from councils across London too so the team can reach rough sleepers across the whole city.

The LHWT have also been contacted by homeless charities across Britain, who have commended the idea and want to take up similar initiatives.

Mr Singh Rathour said he has now even written to Boris Johnson to try and promote the idea further.

“It is a really simple idea. It should be really affective and should help save lives,” he said.

Speaking about how the homeless people have reacted, Mr Singh Rathour said: “They are very grateful when we give them their packs. They are just trying to survive.

“They have a sense that someone is looking out for them because most of the time they are ignored.

“They really appreciate it – just to have that communication, it is a big deal for them.”

He said that while the team are potentially putting themselves in danger, they are determined to help.

“We have said we are going to do something and we are going to do it,” he said.