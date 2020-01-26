🔥Home Secretary says businesses are ‘too reliant on cheap EU labour’🔥

The Home Secretary has criticised British businesses that are ‘far too reliant’ on EU labour as she confirmed changes to the immigration system.

Priti Patel was speaking on Sky News this morning where she said too many businesses had become conditioned to using ‘low-skilled and quite frankly cheap labour from the EU’.

She also confirmed the Migration Advisory Committee would report this week on points-based immigration and caps for the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the new systems as putting ‘people before passports’ although he gave scant detail on what that entailed, but did argue that it would help attract the best talent from around the globe.

Ms Patel said: ‘We have been abundantly clear… that we are absolutely determined to change the immigration system.

‘End the complexity of the immigration system. Have simpler rules.

‘Have a points-based system where we can absolutely have people that bring the right kind of skills for our labour market, meet the right kind of labour market tests, but also bring the right kind of skills that we need in our country – promoting the brightest and the best.

‘While at the same time supporting our public services through initiatives such as the NHS visa that I announced a few months ago.’

Ms Patel added that it was ‘about time’ businesses started to invest in people across the whole of the United Kingdom.

She said they should: ‘Join with us and our agenda to level up the skills, the infrastructure, the economic growth across all our regions, to make growth across the whole of the United Kingdom and that is one of the key opportunities that we have when we leave the EU for the immigration system.

‘The points-based system that we will be bringing which will also encourage British industry to do more to invest in capital and people, human capital and the skills that our country and our economy needs in the long run.’

The UK will leave the European Union at 11pm on January 31, midnight Central European Time.

Priti Patel told the programme that leaving the EU excited her and reiterated what Chancellor Sajid Javid said, that the UK would be diverging rather that aligning with its neigbours.

She said, ‘In times of divergence – let’s be very clear about this – we intend to, we are not having alignment, we will be diverging.’

Mr Javid has said the Treasury would not be supporting manufacturers that favoured EU rules, as they have had three years to prepare.