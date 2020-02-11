🔥Home Office proceeds with planned deportation flight to Jamaica🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Home Office has proceeded with a planned deportation flight to Jamaica.

This is despite a Court of Appeal judge ordering the Home Office not to deport many of the detainees amid concerns over their access to legal advice.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We make no apology for trying to protect the public from serious, violent and persistent foreign national offenders.

“The court ruling does not apply to all of the foreign national offenders due to be deported and we are therefore proceeding with the flight.”

More follows…

