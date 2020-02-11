🔥Home Office deportations to Jamaica: How many people are being forced to leave the UK and why?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Home Office has given the green light for a chartered flight carrying a number of immigrant detainees to take off from Heathrow Airport on Tuesday morning.

The deportation flight to Jamaica was originally supposed to transport more than 50 people said to be in the UK illegally back to the Caribbean nation.

However, the Court of Appeal intervened on Monday night following an 11th-hour application by charity Detention Action.

A judge ordered the government not to remove anyone who had not been able to access legal advice due to mobile phone outages.

Following the order, some detainees were taken off the flight while others were flown out of the country.

So, who is being forced to leave the UK and why?

How many people are being deported?

Protesters in Parliament Square the night before the deportation flight (PA)

Charity Detention Action said that around 56 people were being held in the two Heathrow Airport detention centres and due to be deported.

However, an urgent application to the Court of Appeal has meant less than half that number were eventually put onto a plane bound for Jamaica.

When asked how many were on board the flight on Tuesday morning, Chancellor Sajid Javid said he did not know the exact number, adding: “But, I think it is around 20 – or above 20.”

If that figure is correct, more than half of the detainees destined to be aboard that flight have been allowed, at least for now, to remain in the UK.

The order was granted by Lady Justice Simler, who said detainees should not be removed unless the Home Office was satisfied they “had access to a functioning, non-O2 Sim card on or before 3 February”.

The exact numbers of who has been removed and who has remained in the UK have still not been released.

Who are the deportees?

Tajay Thompson (as a young boy) who served half of a 15-month sentence in 2015 after he was convicted of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply as a 17-year-old, who is facing deportation to Jamaica (PA)

Campaigners including Labour MP David Lammy and the SNP’s Stuart McDonald have raised concerns about the deportees pointing to the circumstances which led them to be in the UK and the impact their removal might have.

Some of those chosen to be deported are said to have arrived in the UK as children and have no links to Jamaica and have only ever known life in the UK.

There are even fears there could be British nationals on board the flight. This is denied by the Home Office.

The government claims all those being ousted from the UK have been involved in criminality.

However, charities involved in the case say most had only been convicted of one-time drug offences when they were young.

Mr Lammy has also claimed that 41 British children could be separated from their fathers if all the deportations go ahead.

One man facing deportation to Jamaica, who was convicted of a drug offence as a teenager, told the PA news agency he identifies as British and has no links to Jamaica, after leaving the country at an early age.

The Government has come under widespread criticism for the decision to deport 50 people (PA)

Tajay Thompson served half of a 15-month sentence in 2015 after he was convicted of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply as a 17-year-old.

Mr Thompson, now 23, was brought to Britain as a five-year-old and lives with his mother and younger brother in south London, having only visited Jamaica twice on holidays since.

“I feel like I was born here. Jamaica is not my country,” he said.

“It’s not like I’m a rapist or a murderer, I’ve made a mistake when I was 17 and it’s now going to affect my whole life.”

Mr Thompson said he was groomed by a gang and forced to sell drugs as a teenager and has not re-offended since his release six years ago.

Many people have come out in defence of the deportees, with more than 150 MPs signing a letter to the Prime Minister calling on him to stop the flight.

There have also been protests outside Downing Street and in Parliament Square.

Why are they being forced to leave the UK?

The Government has defended its decision saying the detainees are all criminals (David McNew/Getty Images)

The government says those on board are “serious and persistent offenders” including murderers and sexual offenders.

This is being contested by advocates, charities and a number of MPs.

The Home Office says under the UK Borders Act 2007, a deportation order must be made where a foreign national has been convicted of an offence and received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.

This is subject to several exceptions, including when to do so would be a breach of a person’s human rights or the UK’s obligations under the Refugee Convention.

Sajid Javid told BBC Radio 5 Live: “These are all foreign national offenders – they have all received custodial sentences of 12 months or more. They are responsible for crimes like manslaughter, rape, dealing in class A drugs.”

On Tuesday morning, a Home Office spokesman said: “We make no apology for trying to protect the public from serious, violent and persistent foreign national offenders.

“The court ruling does not apply to all of the foreign national offenders due to be deported and we are therefore proceeding with the flight.”

Labour MP Catherine West said: “They are serious or persistent criminal offenders who, in some cases, present an ongoing threat to people in this country and we will put our legal duties first and we will protect the public despite the calls from the Labour Party.”

Windrush Scandal

The Windrush generation, named after Empire Windrush the ship that brought one of the first groups of West Indian migrants to the UK in 1948 (Daily Herald Archive/SSPL via Getty Images)

There has been widespread criticism of the decision to deport 50 people two years after the Windrush scandal broke.

In 2018, it was revealed the government had been wrongly detaining and deporting people from the UK.

Many of those affected had arrived in the UK before 1973 and were classed as British subjects from Caribbean countries, known as the Windrush generation.

It led to a political scandal, leading to former home secretary Amber Rudd resigning after she “inadvertently misled” MPs in relation to the Windrush scandal.

The scandal led to widespread condemnation of the government practices which had led to so many being wrongly deported.

David Lammy asks ‘When will black lives matter again?’ in impassioned speech to stop Jamaica deportations

During the latest legal battle launched by campaigners to save the 50 deportees from being expelled from the country, a report commissioned by ministers into the Windrush scandal was leaked.

The report warned the Government the policy – being used to deport the group of people – should be reconsidered in all but the “most severe cases”.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) said two reviews, the Windrush Lessons Learned Review and the Shaw Review, had said the Government should stop deporting people who arrived here as children.

A JCWI statement said: “Our thoughts are with the families who have just been forced apart by the Government, with the children who have lost their fathers, with the women who’ve become single mothers overnight.

“They are British in every meaningful way and if the law allows those people to be exiled, it needs to change.”

Around 12,000 migrants are thought to be forcibly removed from the UK each year while thousands more leave the country voluntarily.

Airlines are paid by the Government to carry detainees on commercial flights, while 2,000 migrants are believed to be forcibly removed each year on planes privately chartered by the Home Office.

The use of private flights was paused after the Windrush scandal but have now resumed.

Human rights campaigners have criticised commercial airlines that co-operate with deportations, claiming they are complicit in the policy.

Pressure from activists in 2018 prompted Virgin Atlantic to announce it would no longer offer seats to the Home Office to forcibly deport people deemed to be illegal immigrants.

British Airways has been accused of continuing to take part in the practice but has said it is bound by law to do so when asked by the Government, although it is never told any personal information.

Airlines say they can only refuse deportees if they feel there is a threat to the safety or security of the aircraft, its passengers or the individual.

Smaller private firms are also paid by the Government to charter flights for groups of detainees but details on the amount of money spent and how regularly the flights leave are scant.

Campaigners say the process is not transparent, which means detainees, their families and lawyers are not told the flight details, and this prevents the public from scrutinising the policy.

According to charity Bail for Immigration Detainees, Home Office data obtained through a freedom of information request by the group No Deportations showed there were four flights between July and September and 46 people were removed from the country.