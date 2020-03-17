🔥Home gyms, tech and food to help you stay fit in coronavirus isolation🔥

As gyms across London close or severely limit services because of Covid-19, here are some of the best products to help you stay fit and healthy in your own home.

Everything you need to stay fit and healthy at home

As gyms shut their doors and cafes and restaurants cease trading for at least the next few weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Yet it could be argued that it’s more important than ever that those who are able to remain fit and healthy do so.

That said, with many Londoners confined indoors in compact homes, it’s hardly practical to kit yourself out with an entire home gym, which you may not be able to store, or even use properly.

Luckily, the home workout and wellness scene is thriving thanks to new technology, food trends and online subscription services, all of which come out cheaper than most monthly gym subscriptions.

Between online workouts, streamlined wearables and minimalist equipment, you can rest assured you won’t be adding bulky clutter to your small city space too.

And with the ability to measure and analyse your activity — right down to those all-important sleep patterns — as well as access to the healthiest food and drink, who needs an expensive personal trainer or nutritionist?

Even better, you won’t need to leave self isolation to buy your new gear as it’s all available for online purchase.

