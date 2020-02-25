Home Depot to hire 975 employees in St. Louis area; hiring event set for Saturday

The Home Depot is set to hire 975 employees at its St. Louis-area stores as part of a nationwide push to bring in 80,000 workers for its busy spring season.The store is accepting applications for seasonal workers, as well as for permanent part-time jobs. Positions available include garden center sales, cashiers and online-order fulfillment.The company is hosting hiring events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the following local stores: in Ferguson at 10930 New Halls Ferry Road; in south St. Louis County at 7481 South Lindbergh Boulevard; in south St. Louis at 3202 South Kingshighway; and in Sunset Hills at 10890 Sunset Hills Plaza.Job candidates are encouraged to apply online at careers.homedepot.com before attending the event, or to text JOBS to 52270 to get a link to apply for hourly positions.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Bridgeton-based Trans States says on its website it employs about 900 people, but the impact on its workforce is unclear.

Plans also in the works to turn Chesterfield Outlets into entertainment venue to include a 3,000-square-foot concert space and Main Event restaurant

Veterans United, which employs some 3,100 people nationally, wanted a satellite location near its Columbia headquarters.

Out-of-state firms, insiders appear to have gained toehold in Missouri’s incipient medical marijuana industry.

The method uses iris identification and fingerprints for security screening.

Bayer says it will appeal. BASF is considering its ‘legal options.’ The award follows a three-week trial in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

The chain shows its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S.

The facility marks the third major project at the South St. Louis campus since it was acquired by Mercy in 2017.

Controversial developer had until Dec. 31 to prove it could finance hospital project. Now it has until August.

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures