🔥Home and Away spoilers: Second Summer Bay favourite dies as new season begins🔥

Summer Bay has been left reeling after the hospital siege in the season finale saw Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) die after trying to help people being held hostage by criminals.

Now the new season has returned to Australian scenes, and there is more heartbreak set for the town to endure as another person loses their life.

As the siege takes place, Scott and Robbo (Jake Ryan) are in the interrogation room with Des and Victor. When one of them hints something is going on by saying ‘Hope wifey has a nice day at work’, Robbo realises Jasmine (Sam Frost) could be in danger.

He and Scott speed towards the hospital, but Robbo is floored when Scott turns a gun on him and orders him to drive. Putting two and two together, Robbo realises his long-time fed companion has gone corrupt, with the criminals threatening Scott’s family now too.

Scott takes Robbo to the top of a cliff and points a gun at him. Robbo eventually talks him down by saying that ‘taking care’ of him doesn’t mean he’s free from the criminal threats. No matter what, his family will be held against him.

However, Robbo soon realises his plan has backfired once the two men are back in the car, as Scott drives them along and says that no matter what he does now, he’s a dead man. Telling Robbo he’s sorry, he runs the car off the road and it rolls over multiple times.

At the hospital, a man is rushed into the ER. Alex (Zoe Ventoura) goes to attend to the patient after receiving the brief that while the driver died instantly, the passenger has severe injuries. Alex is shocked to find that the man is Robbo.

Jasmine rushes to be by Robbo’s side, and to everyone’s astonishment, surgery goes well despite the life-threatening injuries. Robbo opens his eyes and the couple spend much-needed time together. Robbo then asks Jasmine to pick up a few things from home.

While she’s gone, it’s clear Robbo is hiding pain. Colby (Tim Franklin) comes in, and Robbo gives him the update on what happened with Scott. Then he makes Colby promise that he’ll look after Jasmine. Confused, Colby agrees, but then the machines by Robbo’s bed go off.

After forty minutes of trying to save his life, as Colby stands distraught at the door, Alex is forced to admit that it’s too late. Robbo is dead.

UK fans will see this episode air in the coming weeks on Channel 5.

