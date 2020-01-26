🔥Home and Away spoilers: Alf heartbroken as Martha ends it?🔥

Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) have been away on a trip, and have recently returned to the Bay. They have news, but can’t get Roo (Georgie Parker) and Ryder (Lukas Radovich) together to tell them. They come up with a plan to tell them over a home cooked breakfast.

However, Roo and Ryder keep arguing about bacon, and then Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) show up to start moving her stuff out. Unable to take it anymore, Alf blurts out that Martha is moving in, leaving Roo stunned.

Roo checks with her parents that living together is what they want, and they reassure her that they haven’t felt this good about life in a long time. Roo concludes that she’s happy her parents’ relationship is moving forwards.

Meanwhile, Marilyn (Emily Symons) and John (Shane Withington) have started fussing over the news, and John announces that they should throw a huge housewarming party. Alf does his best to nip this idea in the bud, but Maz and John ignore his objections and start planning.

Roo invites her friends to the welcome party John and Maz have insisted on throwing, and she and Alf work on getting the preparations done. Starting to feel ready for the party, Alf picks up the ringing phone – and the news doesn’t sound good.

Later, Roo returns home to find a sombre Alf, who irritably tells her to cancel the party. Martha isn’t coming. He says she’s made up a nonsense excuse, so she’s clearly changed her mind about moving in…

