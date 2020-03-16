🔥Home alone: how to cope with self-isolation🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

With last week’s government announcement warning that those who are experiencing “even minor” symptoms of illness may have to stay at home, self-isolation could soon become a reality for many Londoners. For the young, healthy and contractually employed, that may not be such a bad thing. In contemplating quarantine with friends, I’ve heard all sorts of spirited ideas from pandemic-themed Netflix binges to ambitious cookery plans. One friend is apparently taking up book-binding.

But while it’s easy to glamourise a week or two of working from home and abandoning all social commitments, the stark reality of self-isolation can be a lot more complicated. Everyday life in London tends to be busy, stressful and full of responsibilities that stop us sliding into cabin fever: going to work, seeing friends and moving freely around the city. If this is all curbed, how will it make us feel? As the UK rolls out new measures to control coronavirus, it’s worth remembering that there’s another epidemic at play: loneliness.

Though its impact is harder to measure, according to a 2016 study, 55 per cent of Londoners feel lonely. “It is very common to feel that way in a large urban city,” says Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of My Online Therapy. “You see lots of high-achieving individuals focusing their energy on work, which can mean that people are often passing through, and friendships can be quite transient.”

It was an important cause for murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, who argued that “young or old, loneliness doesn’t discriminate”. In 2017, along with Labour MP Rachel Reeves MP and the then Conservative MP Seema Kennedy and the backing of 13 different charities, Cox’s vision helped set up a Commission on Loneliness, which found that being lonely has very real mental and physical health consequences. “It is worse for you than obesity, and as bad as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Chronic loneliness is cutting lives short,” said Laura Alcock-Ferguson, the campaign’s former executive director.

In the UK, more than seven million people live alone, and for those who are used to going to work in the day and socialising during evenings and weekends, a dramatic reduction in social contact can prove daunting. “Self-quarantining is going to stop us from engaging with normal day-to-day life,” says Touroni, “but as human beings we need connection. Limiting social interaction in this way is likely to have a considerable impact on mood. It can give rise to mental health difficulties such as anxiety and depression.”

Touroni is prepared for a rise in coronavirus-related anxiety in the UK. In 2018, along with a group of fellow psychologists and psychiatrists, she launched My Online Therapy, a virtual iteration of the Chelsea Psychology Clinic offering accessible mental health therapies online or over the phone.

“Online therapy improves access, which opens up the life-changing benefits of therapy to a much wider audience,” says Touroni. “Being able to have sessions in your own home makes the process much easier.”

While enforced periods of social distancing and self-isolation may heighten the experience of loneliness for many — particularly the vulnerable and elderly — there are ways to counteract these feelings. “Maintaining connection as much as possible is important,” advises Touroni. “If not in person, keep up communication with friends and family online.” She also suggests developing a “self-soothing plan. Think about activities you can do from home. Consider goals you can achieve to use this time productively, such as learning a new skill or reading about a new topic.”

Technology can help too. Live-streamed classes and fitness apps such as Alo Moves Yoga mean it’s still possible to stay healthy and active at home, while Calm, Headspace and other mental health and mindfulness apps work to reduce anxiety.