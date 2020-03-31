🔥Holy Game Of Thrones, Little Women Accidentally Left Some Water Bottles In The Theatrical Cut🔥

While the current state of the entertainment world is unknown, 2019 was a great year for movies. Director Greta Gerwig’s new adaptation of Little Women was one of the most acclaimed movies of the past season, earning a variety of Awards nominations including Best Picture. The movie’s script, costumes, and non-linear storytelling were all praised, but it turns out that Gerwig and company missed a few modern water bottles that managed to make it into a shot.

This isn’t the first time an beverage has broken the illusion of a period piece, and quickly gone viral as a result. HBO’s Game of Thrones was subject to online ridicule when a coffee cup accidentally made it into a scene in the fantasy show’s final season. But Little Women is raising the stakes, as one shot of Timothee Chalamet’s Laurie features not only a plastic water bottle, but also a hydroflask. Check it out below.

Well, that certainly shatters the illusion. Because while Greta Gerwig transported audiences back to the American in 1861, it looks like a few bits of modern life managed to squeeze themselves into Little Women. Mostly in the form of beverages, because the cast and crew needs to stay hydrated!

This shot of Timothee Chalamet in Little Women comes to us from Twitter. One eagle eyed moviegoer spotted the multiple beverages that made their way onto a scene. And unfortunately, they’re both drinks from the future that would mystify Laurie and the March sisters. There’s not even modern refrigerators yet, let alone a fancy water bottle that will keep your bevs chilled.

Little Women is still a modern classic, despite this snafu in the editing process. And while audiences get to see the polished final product for movies, projects like Greta Gerwig’s movie and Game of Thrones are ultimately just made by people. And as such, there’s a degree of human error to these projects. And considering how challenging the editing process is, small details like a water bottle in the background can fall to the wayside.

The above image of Timothee Chalamet’s Laurie alongside modern thirst quenchers is sure to make its rounds on social media. The coffee cup misstep on Game of Thrones quickly went viral when it was revealed, with the cast weighing in on exactly who is to blame. It was made into countless memes, so hopefully Little Women doesn’t go quite as viral.

Of course, the backlash to Game of Thrones’ coffee cup came after tensions about the final season had been steadily growing. The rabid fanbase wasn’t happy with some of the narrative choices, especially when it came to Dany’s plot line. So when an error was found, naysayers quickly pounced on the subject. Plus, it’s just funny to see Khaleesi in Winterfell with a modern coffee cup. At least the cups are in the background for Little Women.

Little Women is available now via video on demand now, and will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on April 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.