🔥Holy Deepfake, Batman: Watch Robert Pattinson Replace Christian Bale In Batman Begins Scene🔥

Recently we got our first look at Robert Pattinson as the next big screen Batman. However, that shot was mostly a look at what the new costume would look like. It didn’t give us any idea what Pattison’s character would really be. It’s likely going to be quite some time before we really see Pattinson in action as either Bruce Wayne or Batman, so a new deepfake video might be the closest we’re going to get for a while.

The clip, from YouTube channel DeepCaked, takes a scene of Christian Bale from Batman Begins, and replaces him with Robert Pattinson, conceivably giving us an idea what a Robert Pattinson Bruce Wayne would look like. check it out.

As with most deepfakes, the transformation to Robert Pattinson from Christian Bale isn’t perfect, so the result falls into the uncanny valley and is more than a little disconcerting. Having said that, it does still come across as Robert Pattinson more than Christian Bale, making the scene, in which Bruce Wayne is introduced to his first set of gadgets by Morgan Freeman’s Lucius Fox, feel like something different.

While the translation might not be perfect, it certainly works well enough and you can now get something of an idea what a Robert Pattinson Bruce Wayne would look like. Of course, having said that, it seems unlikely that this is really what Robert Pattinson would be as Bruce Wayne. The new movie will almost certainly try to differentiate Robert Pattinson’s character in some way from the previous iterations and won’t be trying to remind us of Christian Bale.

After all, the thing we really want to see is what Robert Pattinson would look like in the cape and cowl and actually being Batman, beyond just standing there, of course. The problem is that you can’t really deepfake your way to an accurate idea, because your face is covered my a mask and you’re probably doing some sort of artificially deep voice anyway, so it just won’t work.

We’re well over a year away from the release of the new Batman movie but with production now underway there is certainly going to be a lot of excitement surrounding the film. In addition to Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne the movie will star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Collin Farrell as Penguin. Matt Reeves has teased a version of Batman that focuses more on the detective elements of the character, which have been largely overshadowed in previous adaptations.

Hopefully, Warner Bros. will continue to dripfeed small teases like the one that showed off the batsuit, if only to keep our excitement levels high. There’s a lot we’re still trying to figure out about this new Batman, that deepfakes aren’t going to help with.