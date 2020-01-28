🔥Holly Willoughby launches her new luxury bedding collection – and it starts at just £10🔥

TV presenter, Celebrity Juice panellist, mum-of-three and homeware designer. Is there anything This Morning’s Holly Willoughby can’t do?

The star has taken to Instagram to announce the launch of her spring/summer 2020 bedding range with Dunelm.

The luxury range – which starts at just £10 – is made up of five bedding sets, as well as cushions and bed runners, in muted floral prints and hues of pink, blue and grey.

And it’s fair to say we want it all.

Holly – who designed the range herself – appears to feel the same when asked what it is that she loves most about her new collection.

“They’re all so beautiful, but I think if I had to whittle it down to one thing it would be that it’s all 100% cotton so it’s really natural and cool,” she said.

Asked to describe the collection, Holly said: “If I had to describe my collection in three words I would say homely, elegant and beautiful.”

Holly’s new line features the gorgeous Etta bedding set (Credit: Dunelm)

Famed for her fashion choices, Holly also gave an insight into her style at home and revealed what she likes when it comes to interiors.

“My home style is very much keep your shoes on and put them on the sofa,” the mum of three said.

“A home should be a home. But I still want it to feel special and nice,” she added.

Tamsin is pretty in blush pink (Credit Dunelm)

Holly also opened up about her busy home life – and said she couldn’t choose between breakfast in bed or a duvet day on the sofa, because she has her hands full.

If I had to describe by collection in three words I would say homely, elegant and beautiful.

Speaking of Harry, Belle and Chester, she said: “I have three kids, those things are things I used to do, the thought of one of those things would be incredible, I dream of that stuff.”

If greys are your thing opt for gorgeous Zuri (Credit: Dunelm)

She added: “One day I’ll have that back in my life, right now I’ll take five minutes on the sofa.”

Holly’s Dunelm bedding range is on sale in store and online now.

