🔥Holly Willoughby delighted as elderly gentleman dedicates song to her live on This Morning🔥

While This Morning is still on air, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are guaranteed to cheer up viewers now resigned to their houses as the nation is put on nationwide lockdown.

The hosts spoke to Dearnlea Park Care Home in Rotherham, who went viral earlier this week after its residents shared photos of them holding up signs telling their family how they’re doing.

But the pair were particularly taken with cheeky resident John, who held up a sign telling coronavirus to do one.

And John was equally as beguiled with Willoughby, 39, choosing to serenade the presenter with a song and a dance – leaving her almost lost for words.

(ITV)

It was when John started wiggling his bum at the camera that Willoughby and Schofield’s signature giggles came into play.

“That’s what you need, a song and a dance!” Willoughby said, taking breath from her laughter. “I tell you what, if you’re going to be on lockdown, you want to be on lockdown with John.”

However, Schofield was less sure, responding: “Do you? Do you want to be on lockdown with John?”

The presenters were allowed to return to the studio after Prime Minister Boris Johnson placed the entire nation on lockdown as they are considered to deliver an essential service.

Schofield said at the start of the episode that they were now running with a skeleton crew, sharing camera crew with fellow ITV show Good Morning Britain.

However, not all of ITV’s programming is still on air.

Loose Women has since been pulled from the schedules, with ITV now choosing to broadcast classic episodes from the women’s panel show.

Elsewhere, production has been suspended for soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale, with their output being limited to three nights a week.

