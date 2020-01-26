🔥Holly Willoughby dazzles in Dancing On Ice gown as she tangos with John Barrowman backstage🔥

Dancing On Ice is always Holly Willoughby’s time to shine as she constantly ups the style stakes week on week.

And this Sunday was no different in a baby pink gown that left her feeling the need to Dance With Somebody backstage.

Luckily there’s always a John Barrowman backstage to give her a helping hand and the pair performed a saucy quick tango together for her Instagram stories.

The baby pink-coloured gown by Iris Serban may have had her feeling all Baby from Dirty Dancing, but back on the ice there was another star left in the corner.

That’s before the frosty reception from fans about the judges – who claimed they were over marking and playing favourites with the contestants.

Some even called for the return of Mr Nasty Jason Gardiner to the panel, despite his unceremonial exit in August last year.

Radzi Chinyanganya became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the show after falling to the bottom of the leaderboard this week.

He lost to Caprice Bourret in the skate off, after she made her debut with her new dance partner – and got boos as she took to the rink.

Radzi was a last minute addition to the line-up after Michael Barrymore was forced to pull out.

‘It’s been a genuine joy,’ Radzi told presenters Holly and Phillip Schofield.

The Blue Peter presenter then paid tribute to his partner Jess Hatfield for teaching him the routines in such a short space of time.

‘I joined thinking, “I’ll give it a go” but I’ve left genuinely loving it. It’s a memory I’ll take with me forever,’ he said.

Dancing On Ice airs Sundays at 6.10pm on ITV.





