Holleman: Keeping St. Louis area residents informed in more than 15 languages

Jasmina Brkic, (center), originally from Bosnia Herzegovina, shows emotion before being sworn in as a United States citizen on Friday, April 13, 2018, during a naturalization ceremony at the Magic House in Kirkwood. U.S magistrate judge Patricia Cohen rendered the oath to 26 citizen candidates from 17 countries in the facility’s Star-Spangled Center. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

Christian Gooden

Coronavirus facts are not in short supply, unless perhaps you don’t speak English.But several St. Louis organizations that support immigrants and refugees are working to fill the information gap.Gabriela Ramirez-Arellanos, business counselor with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce St. Louis, said her group has been contacting restaurants and construction companies for the last two weeks.“If you’re in panic mode about what’s going on and need information quickly, we’ve been able to provide translated materials,” said Ramirez-Arellanos, who along with her husband owns a restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri. More than 80,000 people in the area are Hispanic.She also said several Hispanic groups have started a Facebook page, STLJuntos, where translated government documents and videos are available. People also can submit questions by message.The chamber is working with Spanish-speaking medical students in the Latino Medical Association at Washington University to provide information to the page.The Hispanic Chamber also refers people with medical concerns to Casa de Salud, which provides health care to immigrant groups.Akif Cogo, head of St. Louis Bosnians Inc., said both the organization’s website and its Facebook page have translated government and health documents for those who struggle with English.Cogo said there are about 50,000 Bosnians in the St. Louis area. He said some language problems are mitigated by the fact that about half of that total is U.S.-born and speak English as their first language.Nermana Huskic, head of the Bosnian aid group RukaNade, said her group’s Facebook page is in the process of translating documents for posting in the near future.“We’ve found most of our people access us through social media,” Huskic said.In other Muslim communities, information exchange is being handled through WhatsApp message groups run by imams at several mosques.Mujiza Sidiqi, a local Muslim community activist, said at least three mosques have set up such messaging groups: Abu Bakr Al Siddiq in south St. Louis, serving mainly a Farsi-speaking congregation; Dar-Al Jalal in Hazelwood, composed primarily of Arabic-speaking members; and the Bosnian St. Louis Islamic Center in south St. Louis County.The Vietnamese population in St. Louis, which is about 10,000 people, also has translated health documents.Kristina Le, president of St. Louis Vietnamese Community, said government publications about coronavirus have been translated into Vietnamese and posted on the group’s Facebook page.Some of the traffic that Le’s group is getting may have started at the local chapter of the OCA-Asian Pacific Advocate, formerly the Organization of Chinese Americans.Chapter president Thong Tarm said there are about 80,000 Asian Americans in the area. Sometimes, his group directs them to more nationality-specific groups, such as Korean and Vietnamese organizations.“We get questions on our website or through social media, then we refer them to groups that can best help them,” Tarm said.Tarm noted that before the coronavirus crisis, OCA had started an online program on web-conferencing for businesses.“Needless to say, that has become quite popular right now,” Tarm said.Most of the organizations said they also work with the International Institute of St. Louis, which has been helping immigrants and refugees since 1919.Institute director Anna Crosslin said her staff has been busy on their phones since the institute office had to close to walk-in traffic during the virus shutdown.The institute has staff members who speak Arabic, Farsi, Kinyarwanda (Rwanda), Nepali, Pashto, Swahili and Spanish.“And it’s not just (coronavirus) information people want, because that has become more available recently,” she said. “Many are concerned about filing taxes or reporting to the census bureau.”“With all the confusion (surrounding filing dates), they want to know if they’ll go to jail. So we’ve had to explain that things have been delayed,” Crosslin said.On its website, the institute has various multi-language texts, such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information about fighting germs, in 15 languages; the St. Louis Public Schools’ meal plan, in eight languages; and a COVID-19 fact sheet in four languages. It also has audio messages in seven languages.The state of Missouri’s website has a coronvirus fact sheet in 15 languages, including lesser-known ones such as Amharic (Ethiopia), Khmer (Cambodia) and Tagalog (Philippines).On the national level, the CDC has all of its information available in Spanish.OCA-STL leader Tarm said keeping good lines of communication among immigrant organizations is crucial.“It doesn’t matter what word comes in front of ‘hyphen American,” he said. “We’re all Americans, we’re all in this together.”

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

Citing business shutdowns from the coronavirus, the Webster-Kirkwood Times, South County News and West End Word are readying last editions.

Daughter of KSDK’s Mike Bush may have the coronavirus; Anne Allred of KSDK (Channel 5), John Pertzborn of KTVI (Channel 2) still working from home.

After St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern called for the auction, media group drops plan to have STL politicos Steven and Michael Roberts run them.

Nate Marschalk and Elizabeth Valerio are vacationing in an exotic locale with lovely weather and friendly people. And they can’t wait to leave.

TV host Cohen, in an Instagram post Friday, said: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronvirus.”

The Northsider and Southsider newspapers owned by Antonio French have stopped printing and their operation has gone online-only, at MetroSTL.com.

Stephen E. Sachs, Duke law professor and Clayton High grad, recognized by Federalist Society as young academic who’s shown excellence in teaching law.

Pritchard was in the running to replace Courtney Bryant as main co-anchor alongside Steve Savard. That seat eventually went to Samantha Jones.

Anne Allred of KSDK (Channel 5) and John Pertzborn of KTVI (Channel 2) have seen their professional situations change drastically due to the virus.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, KEZK (102.5 FM) will begin playing Christmas music, and will continue to do so through next week.

Jasmina Brkic, (center), originally from Bosnia Herzegovina, shows emotion before being sworn in as a United States citizen on Friday, April 13, 2018, during a naturalization ceremony at the Magic House in Kirkwood. U.S magistrate judge Patricia Cohen rendered the oath to 26 citizen candidates from 17 countries in the facility’s Star-Spangled Center. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]