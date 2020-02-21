Hochman: With ‘walk-off’ homer, Cardinals 3B prospect Montero catches eyes at camp

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Elehuris Montero (49) fields a ground ball during individual defensive drills during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. — There were five hitters in the batting practice group — and only five baseballs still in the coach’s basket.So, the quintet of Cardinals decided to have a competition. Each guy would get one pitch. Whoever hit his pitch the farthest wouldn’t have to participate in the ball pick-up.Harrison Bader? Fouled it off.Brad Miller? Popped up.Matt Wieters? Drilled it to the fence in center.Dylan Carlson? Swatted it to the gap, but not as far as Wieters’ wallop.Elehuris Montero? As described by Post-Dispatch scribe Derrick Goold: “Put it in the trees.”

Montero’s “walk-off” homer won the competition, another reminder of the raw talent the 21-year-old beholds.“I want to demonstrate my game as a whole to the staff, for them to see that I have the capacity to play in the major leagues,” Montero said Thursday through an interpreter.But before the major leagues, Montero must show that he can return to form in the minors.Third baseman Montero, you might recall, had a monster 2018. Playing for Class A Peoria, he won the Midwest MVP honors, joining an esteemed list that included Albert Pujols, Prince Fielder, Carlos Gonzalez, Mike Trout, as well as recent prospects Bo Bichette and Eloy Jimenez. In 2019, he began the season as the fifth-youngest player in the entire Texas League (20 years, six months). Sure enough, Class AA teammate Dylan Carlson was the fourth-youngest player (20 years, four months).But Montero suffered two different injuries during the 2019 season – a sprained wrist and then a broken left hamate bone. When he played, it wasn’t great. He hit .188.“He lost last year due to injury, but did so at a young age,” said Cardinals assistant general manager Moises Rodriguez. “He’s probably going to go back to Double A and get plenty of reps there. He’s still young enough and talented enough that I don’t think we’ve changed our mind on what we think about his talent.”Montero is, after all, the No. 10 prospect in the Cardinals organization per Baseball America. And Baseball America has named him the “best infield arm” for 2019 and 2020. In a way, he’s kind of like the minor-league version of Matt Carpenter — the third baseman’s 2018 was incredible, but 2019 led to some questions.“I stayed focused, continued hitting the gym,” said Montero, who is now on the 40-man roster, “going through what I needed to do on a daily basis to be ready when I was healed from the injury. And give the max effort. … It’s a big difference between being in the minor league camp and now coming to the major league camp, but I’m very excited to be here.”But only one person can be the everyday starter at third for Class AA. Where Montero and Nolan Gorman end up is a huge story line for the farm system. Asked where they would end up, Cards president of baseball operations John Mozeliak texted: “TBD.”

