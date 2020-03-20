Hochman: What I miss today about sports — the comfort of TV games

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles behind his back past Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu during a 2017 playoff game. (AP Photo)

I miss the comfort of knowing the NBA was there for me every night. The modern game is so beautiful and the modern player is so versatile. Many nights, I wouldn’t even watch a game beginning to end. I would just enjoy what I could catch: a fourth quarter here, a first half there, depending on what was going on in real life with my work and my wife.And while watching, I would occasionally think of something I read about Neal Walk, the old, eccentric center from the 1970s. He was out there. He said something like basketball shouldn’t have a score, and instead should just be a performance of skills. And obviously his idea was absurd and kooky … BUT, as a follower of the current NBA without a favorite team, and in a non-NBA market, I actually was kind of following the NBA with a Neal Walk mindset – catching snippets of the performances and basking in those.I just looked up an old Sports Illustrated story about Walk by Michael Farber from 2013. Walk said the game, to him, became “like ballet without the music. For me, basketball was now about a spiritual adventure.”So, I suppose I miss my spurts of spirituality each night.And for the nourishing flow of following an NBA game (or even its season), many of us would’ve experienced the opposite basketball viewing feelings this very morning – the NCAA Tournament. Same sport, completely different bag of emotions. Watching tourney games is an intense investment. So much is at stake, and you vicariously start to feel it – you become the fan in the stands or the trumpeter in the band. You start mirroring the celebrations of the end-of-bench walk-ons after each basket. The one-and-doneness of March makes every possession imperative, like THIS could be the one that changes the outcome of this game – and thus, this tournament.I remember one day in high school, in the 1990s, there was a TV hanging in the upper left corner in the front of the classroom. So, before the history teacher arrived, we (OK, I) turned the screen just so. The teacher, we anticipated, wouldn’t have even noticed the TV was turned – and turned on. I clicked it to Channel 4 (CBS) – and a few basketball fans sat in that far row of desks on the left. The teacher had no idea we were watching a first-round NCAA game. No idea. But, we almost gave it away when a guy made a rim-rattling dunk and we all went “Ohhhhhh!” The lecturing teacher noticed our sudden exuberance and was like: “Yes! Yes, this was a big moment in political history!”I, and we, really could use the escape of basketball right now.

