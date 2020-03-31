Hochman: What I miss today about sports — pretzels at the Cards, Blues, Mizzou and SLU games

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman will share what he misses about sports. Here is his latest: I love the pretzels they have at the games these days – not the tight-dough ones of yesteryear that they’d have at The Checkerdome or Venture, but these little-bit-bigger Bavarian pretzels with the doughy fluffiness that tastes like what clouds must taste like. Surely, inevitably, they are factory-made, at one point frozen and shipped from Poughkeepsie to St. Louis, but each ballpark bite makes you believe they were handmade in a Busch Stadium bakery, rolled by the delicate hands of some German grandma and, why not, the assistance of sure-handed Jason Isringhausen, wearing his full Cards uniform with a chef’s hat.“I get a Bavarian pretzel every single time I go to a Cardinals game or a Blues game,” St. Louis sports fan Laurie Goldberg said. “I think I look forward to that as much as I do to the games.”Whether I’m in the press box or in the stands with family, I make sure to get a Bavarian pretzel at Busch Stadium or Enterprise Center. From press row at St. Louis University basketball games, I eye the floor-level tunnel that leads to a tucked-away concession stand. And I try to time out my plan for timeout pretzel-getting. It’s like a quest. Do I have enough time to slither my way behind the scorer’s table and the Billikens’ bench, then make the left turn across the baseline and avoid tripping on a pretzel-style sitting photographer or cheerleader, en route to gooey glory?Some people say it’s the stadium atmosphere that “makes” the food better. Like, a hot dog at the ballpark is better than a hot dog any other locale in society. But these Bavarian pretzels are just unequivocally good – the ballparks and arenas just happen to be the place in your life that sells them.“Soft pretzels are my pick for the ballpark,” said Jeff Braiser of St. Louis. “They feel healthier, less messy, more shareable than other options – and it doesn’t hurt that they pair well with a beer.”There are duds. In every glass-cased pretzel-warmer filled with Vladimir Tarasenkos, there might be one Dmitrij Jaskin. In hockey games, there’s a phrase called “puck luck.” With picking hockey game pretzels, there’s “pluck luck.”“If you get one early in the game, they’re extra salty and super soft, but the ones you get later are either cold or hard enough to club someone with,” explained Eric Granger of Cedar Hill.Leo Narkiewicz from St. Louis often attends games. He shared that his 13-year-old son says pretzels provide “delicious-ness” and make him “stuffed and smiley.”“Dad’s adjective,” Leo said, “is overpriced.”But more likely than not, the Bavarian pretzel at a ballpark or rink is a perfect complement to watching live sports. Don’t know when that’ll happen again, but when it does, I’ll be the guy with a salt-and-pepper beard, salt being from the duo of Bavarian pretzels I devoured.Previous “What I miss today about sports” columns: • Blues goalie Jordan Binnington• The comfort of watching games on TV

