Hochman: Unnecessary over-analysis of Cardinals’ first spring training lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws the ball to first base during first and third base drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. – The Cardinals will play baseball today. That means the first pitch, the first hit and the first fan or media angst toward something involving the lineup.I kid, sort of. We love to breakdown the lineup, but manager Mike Shildt warned (and warned) folks not to read too much into his early spring lineups. Also, not every everyday player plays every day. For instance, Kolten Wong, Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong won’t play Saturday against the Mets here at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, because they will travel tomorrow to the road game.With all that out of the way, let’s look at today’s lineup against Marcus Stoman, a righty.Leadoff: Dexter Fowler, RFThis is actually an actual possibility for the real lineup come Opening Day (today is “Opening Day”). Fowler and Kolten Wong had a good run in the second half as a 1-2 punch for the Cards, who were one of the National League’s better second-half teams. Fowler fared much better in 2019 against righties (.775 OPS) than lefties (.683).Second: Matt Carpenter, 3BCarpenter’s bounce-back attempt begins in Saturday’s game. How bad was his 2019, compared to all of his others? The stat OPS+ measures a hitter’s production against the league average, which is 100. Here are Carpenter’s full-season career OPS+ totals: 125, 140, 112, 135, 136, 120, 143 and … 91. We’ll see if the Cards keep him this high in the lineup once the season begins – fortunately for Carp, he’s healthy and able to get in many spring at-bats. As I wrote in today’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Carpenter’s offense is a litmus test for the strength of the 2020 team.Third: Paul Goldschmidt, DHGoldy will likely bat third for St. Louis this season – he had his most plate appearances in that spot last season (357). Since camp began, Goldschmidt has the team-lead in saying the word “inconsistent.” He says it often, describing both his own 2019 and the club’s offense, too. He’s the most-important player on the Cardinals – he needs to finish higher than fifth on the team in WAR, as he did last year.Fourth: Yadier Molina, C

This is perhaps more of a respect thing, giving the great veteran a chance to start the exhibition season as the cleanup hitter. Not once last season did he bat cleanup (he only hit fifth, sixth and seventh). Though, to be fair to Yadi, the Cards don’t have a set cleanup hitter for this season. And because he doesn’t strike out much, his outs are often very productive. But here’s thinking Shildt will go with DeJong or Tyler O’Neill at cleanup come the regular season.Fifth: Tyler O’Neill, LFWe’ve written a lot about the battle for left and center this coming Grapefruit League. O’Neill gets the first crack at left. They’re excited about him, his strength, his growth as a hitter and his speed. He just needs to play, they say. Well, he’s playing today to start spring (Lane Thomas, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean and Justin Williams will likely get starts and at-bats as the left fielder in spring).Sixth: Tommy Edman, SSThe Tommy Edman “thing” is fascinating – they say he won’t be a starter anywhere, but he’ll be a starter everywhere. The versatile rookie in 2019 had a 3.8 WAR in only 375 plate appearances. Because he’s a switch hitter, Shildt won’t be afraid to play him against any pitcher. So he’ll fill in at third, short, second and left. We’ll have to see how this plan works out. If all three starting infielders are playing great, just how many combined days off will there be? Of course, the storyline last season was that DeJong was fatigued down the stretch – after May 1, he hit .202. Edman will likely fill in at short more, such as in today’s game.Seventh: Brad Miller, 2BMiller has caught my eye often in camp, notably with his smooth infield fielding. He’s a veteran who gets it. Fun to talk to, too. Kolten Wong is the Cardinals starting second baseman, but Miller should be a respectable backup (again though, if there’s just a couple Wong days off each month, how often will Miller even get the start over the aforementioned Edman?). A Miller stat if you haven’t seen it yet: He hit seven homers in the final nine games of 2019 for Philadelphia. Only one player has ever hit more in the final nine games of a 162-game season: Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew once hit nine.Eighth: Rangel Ravelo, 1BThe fellow hits the ball hard. In his past three seasons at Class AAA Memphis, his slugging percentages were .480, .487 and .473. Last year, he hit the longest Cardinals homer of the StatCast Era with a 487-foot homer in Colorado – after being brushed back on the previous pitch. Another possible backup at first this season? New outfielder Austin Dean.Ninth: Lane Thomas, CFCan Lane leapfrog Harrison Bader? Of course, Bader is one of the best fielders on the planet. Thomas is pretty talented, too. He’ll likely make the club this season, he brings some speed, and he fared well in limited action last season for St. Louis – he hit four homers with a .409 on-base percentage in 34 games played, before breaking his hand. Today’s No. 9 hitter is the Cards’ No. 9 prospect per Baseball America.

