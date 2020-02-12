Hochman: ‘This is what baseball feels like.’ Cardinals spring training is official, the season near

JUPITER, Fla. — There’s this door here.It’s green, but not infield-grass green — more like outfield-wall-at-Busch green.When it pops opens, as it did sporadically on Tuesday morning, each time it’s a little surprise as to who will pop out. One time, it could be catcher Yadier Molina. Next time, it could be catcher Dennis Ortega. Hey, there’s Waino! Hey, there’s, um, Evan Kruczynski? Yep, so that’s Evan Kruczynski. The door could swing open and it could be Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson or Nolan Gorman and Matt Liberatore or Dexter Fowler and Dylan Carlson. But every Cardinal will have the same shared experience — his first time walking out of the Cardinals’ clubhouse into spring training.“For someone like me who’s indoors all offseason — which you can tell by my translucent legs — I put cleats on, I stepped outside of the clubhouse and I squinted my eyes because the sun was so bright,” Cardinals reliever John Brebbia said. “Then I step on the dirt, and the cleats crunch into the dirt, and then they crunch into the grass, and I run and it’s like — Oh! That’s right. This is what baseball feels like.”Here in Jupiter, another planet from St. Louis, it is spring.Pitchers and catchers reported on Tuesday, and the first official workout is Wednesday — with tucked-in red jerseys with nameplates and numbers and birds on the bat. Many position players are already here, too. Baseball is beginning. Budding. And here, life is beautiful. Baseball is a cabaret.“You spend the whole offseason building up, building up, building up,” Brebbia said, “waiting to go to spring training, and you get here and go outside and it’s like: OOOOAAAAAHHHHH! I’m here. Hopefully I’m ready.”Here, even the mundane is romantic — one man throwing a ball to another man; a tall ballplayer stretching his long arm; an old man and his bat, hitting grounders, over and over and over; even a man spraying a hose upon grass and dirt. Come to think of it, baseball even makes dirt pretty. On a Cardinals’ practice field Tuesday, the infield dirt wasn’t, humbly, dirt. It was a private beach, a beautiful expanse of browns, the blandest colors suddenly the grandest. Up close, dirt could be deemed gross, but here the small clumps of muck were beige and gold nuggets. The dirt was clean — and when you played on it, or in it, you became visually “dirty,” which in baseball is a good thing, a compliment.

Wearing shorts and sweat-soaked T-shirts, Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt scooped up the groundballs under the surveillance of coach Jose Oquendo and a flock of fluffy clouds.Each man a Gold Glove finalist — and Wong a reigning Gold Glove winner — they meticulously practiced their craft, fielding the oddest-placed bouncers with ease. They practiced 6-4-3s and 4-6-3s. They practiced fielding and turning to throw and freeze! And their shirt sleeves caught their muscles in their arms, making them look like statues. They’re working on the little things, the details, the things we can’t even say we see them do. Baseball is budding here.It’s as if there are, say, 3,700 little things a player has to master — such as where the foot plants, where the arm is angled, where the eye peeks — and they’re working at getting better at each little thing on Feb. 11, because they know that on July 11th, that could be the difference between making an out and allowing a hit. And that baserunner could lead to a run that determines the game, which could determine the division. You never know when what little thing might be THE thing that changes the season, so you better be gosh dang prepared for all of it, so that’s what they’re doing here, on Feb. 11. The reality is — a lot of it is keeping up with the Joneses, because all the ballplayers are working on improvements. Everybody works out because everybody works out.But at least it’s cool to know that your favorite players are working out right now, on this beautiful dirt, because that means baseball is happening.As the infielders left the field and headed toward left field — the clubhouse cool air awaited — first and second base were caked with dirt. Other parts looked splattered. It was our art. Third base, however, was gleaming white and waiting.And as some of the pitchers played catch, Tyler Webb threw a breaking ball to Brebbia, who caught the spinner and announced: “There she is!”“Is it work? Yes,” Webb said of spring training. “But most days it doesn’t feel like work. We have the privilege to play baseball. It’s work, but it’s not like clocking in and going to a 9-to-5 at a desk. You definitely want to go play and get better. So yeah, it’s exciting, it is work but it’s also pretty fun.“And it’s good to see guys you haven’t seen in a couple of months. It’s good to catch up. After a day or two, you get right back into the swing of things — it’s like you never left. It’s good to see those guys or get back to work — or a better word for it.”Baseball.

