Hochman: Son of ex-Mizzou great L’Damian Washington inspired dad’s rise as BattleHawk

King Carter Washington, age 1, plays with a microphone while his dad, BattleHawks receiver L’Damian Washington, speaks to reporters. Photo by Benjamin Hochman

Washington had been in seemingly every NFL camp except Washington.A former Mizzou standout, L’Damian Washington had stints in camps, or on the practice squad, with Dallas, San Francisco, the New York Giants, Cleveland, Miami, Pittsburgh and Kansas City. He played in Edmonton and Winnipeg in the Canadian Football League. He was in his late 20s. He was done. And – he was a new father.King Carter Washington was born on August 10, 2018 (and, as the proud papa bragged on Instagram, in the 99.7th percentile in height).“He was the reason I came back to football last year,” said the 6-foot-4 receiver Washington, who played for Birmingham in the now-defunct American Football Alliance. “That course has led me here.”Here is St. Louis, where Washington is a BattleHawk. A fan favorite at Mizzou, he inspired “M-I-Z” chants from fans at the Dome at America’s Center during Saturday’s win (the BattleHawks are 3-1).“Honestly, I couldn’t have pictured a better situation to go to than St. Louis,” Washington said. “My brothers just moved up here the last few years. It’s been such a blessing. And to hold my son in my arms right now is kind of a dream come true.“I didn’t have my father growing up, so this is a special moment to me.”After collecting four catches in Saturday’s win against Seattle, Washington proudly held young King in front of reporters. While dad answers questions, King playfully grabbed microphones. He even punched the mic of KTVI’s Charlie Marlow (King must be more of a Martin Kilcoyne fan).“We’ve got to keep putting the wins together, because the win bonus is huge in this league,” Washington said. “Especially for guys that didn’t spend a lot of time in the (NFL) and are out here trying to make some money to feed their families. That’s about 2-3 grand on the paycheck after taxes.”So, why are the BattleHawks thriving so far?“The way that we bonded during camp,” Washington said. “We come in here and celebrate when we win. We’re having fun after practice. Coach (Jonathan Hayes) made a good environment for everyone just to be themselves. And we’re just taking full advantage of it.”And they have an MVP candidate in Jordan Ta’amu (wait, does the XFL even have an MVP? We’re all still learning here). Ta’amu is second in the eight-team league with 876 passing yards (Houston’s Philip Walker is first at 987).“Jordan is awesome, man,” Washington said. “He does a great job with the zone reads. When you have someone dynamic like that at quarterback, it makes the offense that much better. This game, we had a pretty balanced offense, and when we’re playing like that, it’s going to be hard to beat us, because we have a great defense.”I’m excited – we haven’t even reached where we can go yet. Most of this is new, developing chemistry, how do certain people react in certain games, so we’re learning on the fly. But it’s good when you’re learning and winning.”

The BattleHawks have had the biggest and third-biggest crowds in the XFL.

