Hochman: LeBron’s praise of STL native Jayson Tatum and others speaks volumes

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, center, drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers’ JaVale McGee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez

On the night teenager Zion Williamson scored 35 points, one for each year opponent LeBron James has been on this planet, LeBron hugged Zion on the court and welcomed him into his orbit.LeBron spoke privately into the kid’s ear. Naturally, moments later, the postgame ESPN sideline reporter asked LeBron what he said to Zion. LeBron wasn’t going to reveal any secrets on national TV, but what he then said was pretty powerful, regardless.”I do it for the love of the game, and I do it for the guys who come after me that have the same passion I believe I had when I came up,” he told ESPN. “The league is in great hands with a guy like Zion, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and the list goes on and on. I’m just happy to be a part of it and be on the floor with those guys in their younger days.”It was a cool moment, but right away I thought – “Why’s Tatum in there with the young guys, he’s a third-year All-Star?”But Tatum still is a young guy … even with the extra year added to his age today. Tuesday is Tatum’s birthday – he is now 22. Only 22.It was cool to hear LeBron say this about Tatum for many reasons. First, the St. Louis native Tatum is a star. He’s no longer and up-and-coming guy. He’s here. More on that below. And second, LeBron is right – the NBA is in strong, humble hands with these young men.And the modern NBA really is a delight. The ball flows harmoniously in these offenses, passes from angles never drawn up on the old chalkboard. The modern game focuses on the 3-pointer and dunk – it’s as if the video game NBA Jam came to life. And never before have so many players been good at so many things. The plodding center is gone from the game – now 7-footers can make plays anywhere, shooting and passing and dribbling with eye-popping ease.And these particular stars that LeBron mentioned each bring a particular panache. And they’re just good guys, too. Let’s look at each, starting with St. Louis’ Tatum, who prepped at Chaminade and did a year at Duke.Jayson TatumNamed to his first All-Star team this year at 21, he’s blossomed into an offense-maker. The Celtics are 41-18 and a ½ game out of the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. As I detailed in this December column, St. Louis native and personal skills coach Drew Hanlen skewed Tatum’s game. They had him eliminate the “long 2s” from his repertoire, and now Tatum seldom settles; he attacks and creates.And Tatum’s dribbling is sublime. Often using the same hand while doing crossovers in tight quarters, the 6-foot-8 Tatum dribbles confidently in otherwise dangerous situations. He looks like a Globetrotter out there.This season, Tatum averages 23.5 points per game and 7.1 rebounds. But since All-Stars were announced on Jan. 30, Tatum has average 29.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in the 13 games, and the Celtics have gone 10-3.And Tatum’s field-goal percentage has improved each month: October: 37.3 percentNovember: 42.1December: 44.5January: 46.9February: 49.4 (that’s bonkers – for an entire month, he basically shot 50 percent).One of Tatum’s mentors is Bradley Beal – a fellow Chaminade player and Gatorade National Player of the Year and No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft. Beal is having a tremendous campaign, averaging 30.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. The Wizards, though, are 22-37. Beal, 26, has the highest player efficiency rating of his career (23.3), while Tatum is at 20.5 (Beal’s previous best, last season, was 20.8). But Tatum has 6.0 win shares this season, per basketball-reference.com, while Beal has 4.8.Zion WilliamsonHow awesome is my wife? We went to Chicago for her birthday, but she wanted to go to an NBA game. And of all the nights, it was the lone night this season that the Western Conference Pelicans were in Chicago. So, yeah, we saw Zion.He’s just built differently. It reminded me of watching the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill walk around the clubhouse, especially in previous seasons before he slimmed a little. It was like – everyone in here is in super-great shape, but this guy just is put together in a different way (perhaps like SpongeBob?). Williamson, the rectangular rebounder, elevates relentlessly. That night in Chicago, he had 21 points in 25 minutes, and he caught this two-handed, in-transition alley-oop that was so acrobatic, I immediately stopped watching the game and looked for the replay on my phone.In his short season since returning from offseason injury, the 19-year-old Zion has averaged 4.1 points and 6.8 rebounds … in only 28.9 minutes. His PER is even better than Beal and Tatum – 25.5.He is must-see TV (or must-see Twitter?)Ja MorantOne of the neater stories in sports. Played on a travel team with Zion. Ended up at mid-major Murray State. Elevated to elite-ness, one inexplicable dunk at a time. The 20-year-old averages 17.6 points and 7.0 assists, and the Grizzlies are actually good (or, at least, about average) at 30-31 and in the final playoff spot in the West.Trae YoungThe most NBA Jam-y of the youngster, Trae shoots treys with reckless abandon. The 21-year-old Hawk nearly averages 30-5-10 – 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists (to be fair, he also leads the NBA in turnovers).Luka DoncicHe is 21 (had a birthday five days ago). He has 21 triple-doubles already in his NBA career. That’s most in Dallas Mavericks history. He did it in 116 games. Jason Kidd, forever associated with triple-doubles, had the team record … and did it 500 Dallas games (obviously, Kidd’s prime was with New Jersey, but still all worth pointing out).Doncic’s stats are absurd.Points: 28.5 (sixth in the NBA)Rebounds: 9.3 (19th in the NBA)Assists: 8.8 (fourth in the NBA)PER: 27.9 (fourth in NBA).And the Mavs are 37-25 this season.LeBron was Luka’s guy growing up. Luka has said he patterned his game after the versatile legend. Asked about that by ESPN, James was humbled: “You never know who you can inspire along your path. You hope that you can inspire the next generation. For me, by playing the game the right way, always getting my teammates involved and playing for the purity of the game, I was able to inspire a kid that wasn’t even in America. And that’s pretty special.“Obviously, we see what he’s capable of doing. His ability to make plays not only for himself but for his teammates. To rebound and just to play for the pure love of the game—it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”LeBron is the voice of the league. His words are powerful. Reporters ask him about anything going on in the world, and his personal opinion becomes news.What he says about these young players is important. And that in itself is, to quote him, a beautiful thing to watch.

