🔥Hochman: Kim could start games for Cardinals — but he hasn’t had an at-bat in 10 years🔥

JUPITER, Fla. — “Pitchers are hitters, too,” Mike Shildt proclaimed Sunday at spring training, though this was before Kwang-Hyun Kim’s inaugural batting practice as a St. Louis Cardinal.The 31-year-old Korean said through a translator the last time he had an at-bat was … 10 years ago.On Sunday, Kim and other Cardinals pitchers hit in the batting cage for the first time since official practices began. The media didn’t have access inside the cage. Kim returned to the clubhouse in a helmet, then took it off and took questions.So, how did it go?“Tough,” Kim said with an honest smile. “Tough practice today.”Asked what he needs to improve upon, Kim said: “The most-important thing right now is to hit the ball. Hitting home runs right now is almost impossible for me. Accuracy is the most-important thing for me.”

Kim does have a great sense of humor — as seen when he playfully reenacted a stabbing scene from “Parasite” on a reporter. On Sunday, he said his swing looked like the swing of Ichiro, perhaps the greatest Asian hitter of all-time.While Kim could come out of the bullpen, Kim might very well snag a spot in the Cardinals’ rotation — especially early on, if Miles Mikolas’ forearm injury recovery goes slow — so Kim will have to bat. Or bunt.Last season, Cardinals pitchers hit .142, which was fourth-best in the National League. However, Cardinals pitchers don’t walk much … as hitters (or as pitchers, Dakota Hudson notwithstanding). Cards hurlers walked as batters just six times all season (tied with Miami and ahead of only San Diego’s four). The Cards were one of only three teams to not have a pitcher hit a homer in 2019. And that was a season after they led the league with six pitcher round-trippers.Like many Cardinals pitchers, Kim was a good hitter in high school, back when the best athletes were prone to do it all. Korean sports journalist MJ Han from MBC Sports is visiting Jupiter from Seoul, and Han recalls broadcasting an elite high-school tournament when he was younger. It was 2006. Kim played for Ansan Technical High School.“He was the ace and the No. 4 hitter,” Han said. “It was a one-run game, 3-2 or something, and he hit a triple — it was the game-changer. At the time, there were students from his school, and they were cheering him. ‘That’s our guy!’”The very next season, Kim was in the pros, playing for SK Wyverns in the Korean Baseball Organization. That rookie year, 2007, Kim and the team won the championship. And in 2008, they won it all again — and Kim was the MVP of the league.Now, the last Korean pitcher to hit for the St. Louis Cardinals was reliever Seung Hwan Oh. He struck out in the Sept 17, 2016, win at San Francisco. He also had a previous at-bat that year — a strikeout in the infamous ninth-inning at-bat with the bases loaded at Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2016.

