Hochman: In first Cardinals’ live batting practice of spring, pitcher Alex Reyes dazzles

JUPITER, Fla. — Did you see Alex?It was the question asked by many on Monday, here at Cardinals’ spring training. It was the first day of full squad workouts — the pitchers and catchers could actually pitch and catch with batters — and the intriguing hurler Alex Reyes impressed onlookers, from team executives to media members.“It felt good, everything was coming out pretty good, I thought my mechanics were pretty much where they need to be,” a pleased Reyes said from his locker afterward. “I mean, it’s just exciting. Any time you come into spring, you look forward to facing hitters for the first time. Today was a good first step. I’m just excited to keep it going. I’m looking forward to games.”With a gold chain hanging from his neck, Reyes was a force on Field No. 4. He pitched well — and was throwing all his pitches.“Fastball, curveball, change-up,” said Reyes, who is 25. “That’s how I came up, and that’s what I think is going to help me be successful — using any pitch, in any count, at any time. Today, being able to land a few of those breaking balls and change-ups for strikes, and throwing them under the zone when I want to is also a plus.”Reyes faced Matt Wieters, Harrison Bader and newcomer Brad Miller, who did put a blemish on Reyes’ day. Miller took him deep.“Yeah, he got me on a good fastball,” Reyes said. “Left it over the plate, put a good swing on it.”But Miller came up again, and for Reyes’ final batter of the day, Reyes struck him out swinging.“Sometimes you get got,” Reyes said, “sometimes you get ‘em.”The former No. 1 pitching prospect is hoping to break camp with the team. He dream is as a starter, but the reality is as a reliever. And Reyes’ stuff sure plays. But can he stay healthy and thrive in actual game action? That makes for one of the bigger story lines of spring.“There are not a lot of people who can share his journey that Alex has had. …,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said earlier in camp. “Not a lot of people can relate to and talk to about basically three years of setbacks. Frustration is understandable. I do think now it’s a point of motivation. Alex really didn’t have to feel like he has to live up to the hype of being Alex Reyes.”

