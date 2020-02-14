Each day during the season, our award-winning baseball writers will be presenting exclusive commentary, articles and insights, just for our subscribers. To get access to this, a faster browsing experience and the rest of our content, you’ll need to log in or subscribe.

Hochman: For Cardinals’ 100-mph fireballer Helsley, improved curveball could be new weapon

Pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) throws from the bullpen mound during the first official workout of St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. – Last February, Ryan Helsley’s fastball caught eyes. In his first game appearance, he hit 100 miles per hour twice. This February, Helsley’s curveball made those same eyes pop.On Friday, the righty fittingly stood next to lefty bullpen weapon Andrew Miller in dueling bullpen sessions, and Helsley’s filthy curveball flittered through the Florida air.As a Cardinals rookie reliever, he only flung that thing eight percent of the time last season, but this season, he hopes to use it more often.“I came up through the minor leagues throwing it a lot as a starter, was really comfortable with it,” the 25-year-old Helsley said. “Last year I kind of went away from it, being in the bullpen. I kind of lost confidence in it, and stayed more with my cutter-slider-type pitch. But I like it, because there’s a big speed variation there. My curveball is usually 78-82 miles per hour, and the fastball is usually 95-plus. For me, I think it’s a good pitch have to really keep hitters off-balanced.”What inspired the offseason work on his curveball? Helsley received a call from pitching coach Mike Maddux, who asked him if he wanted to start “a game or two in spring.” Last season, the reliever Helsley essentially was a two-pitch pitcher. He fired the four-seam fastball 56.8 percent of the time (averaging 97.8 mph), and he knifed his cutter to hitters 31.7 percent of the time (88.8 mph).“I thought it was a great opportunity for me this offseason to get it back to where it needs to be,” said Helsley, who posted a 2.95 ERA in 36 2/3 innings for the 2019 Cardinals. “It’s just another weapon for me to have – and with the speed difference, it has something for hitters to respect and have in the back of their minds. It plays to my advantage.”The Cardinals’ bullpen was nasty in 2019, and with the same faces (and the same arms attached to the same bodies as those faces), the ‘pen portends to be a force again.As for Helsley last year, according to the MLB stat site Baseball Savant, his fastball velocity ranked in the 71st percentile. That’s pretty good. His fastball spin rate ranked in the 94th percentile. That’s pretty great.There are a couple interesting Helsley splits from last season. For instance, his ERA at home was 4.41, while on the road it was 1.77. In eighth innings, his ERA was 1.59, seventh innings 4.91 and sixth innings 3.38. He didn’t pitch once in the ninth inning last season, but would love the opportunity in 2020. Last season’s closer, Jordan Hicks, won’t return until July, and his replacement, Carlos Martinez, could be a starter in 2020.“If they want me to close, be the long guy, whatever it may be — I’ll be ready for whatever they ask me,” Helsley said. “You know how hard Jordan (Hicks) throws – he rarely throws a pitch under 100 – so yeah, to have both of us there? And then (Gio) Gallegos, with how well he throws, our bullpen was really strong last year. I’m looking forward to this year.”

