Hochman: Cardinals pitching prospect Oviedo brings intriguing slider to spring training

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright talks with pitching prospect Johan Oviedo after throwing long toss before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers official report day is tomorrow on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — Across the campus at Cardinals camp Tuesday, as spring training percolated, pockets of players practiced. Some pitchers pitched over here, couple outfielders ran over there. On a farther field, the infielders fielded. Big-money, big-names: Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong. They worked with a coach with a similarly big name around St. Louis — Jose Oquendo. And a fifth player was there.Johan Oviedo.He’s not even an infielder. He’s a 21-year-old pitcher. But he hung around, retrieving balls, helping out coach Oquendo, who hit grounders to the fellows. It was a minor thing for the minor-leaguer Oviedo, but it showed his dedication, as well as the team’s willingness to let him be a sponge.“Even if you’re a pitcher, and they’re position players, you’re always going to learn something from those guys,” Oviedo said. “They have a lot of experience. I just like to interact and do whatever I can on the field, help with ground balls, everything. I just want to play the game. … I try to be a good teammate, I like sharing my thoughts with everyone on the team.”This is a pivotal year for Oviedo, who can determine his trajectory with his pitch trajectory. In 2016, the Cardinals paid a $1.9-million bonus to get the 6-foot-6 Cuban. And as recently as last April, he was the Cardinals’ minor league pitcher of the month — the righthander for High-A Palm Beach went 5-0 with a 1.60 ERA. He struck out 35 batters in 33 innings. He was on to something. He was on other team’s radars for trade-deadline deals. He was on his way to Class AA … but he came back to earth.In 23 starts for Springfield, Oviedo had a 5.65 ERA. His WHIP was 1.63. He struck out 128 guys (most of the team’s pitchers) but walked 64 (most of the team’s pitchers).

But now he’s here in big-league camp with a positive attitude and aptitude for doing the little things to get ahead.“It’s really exciting to be part of this organization,” he said. “There’s a lot of history, a lot of talent. I just want to be part of it.”Oviedo’s slider is his best pitch — per Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser, it’s the best slider in the St. Louis Cardinals system.“I’m working on my change-up, but my other pitches help me out a lot — fastball, curveball, slider,” Oviedo said. “So I’m trying to figure out my change-up. It’s starting to feel a little better.”Oviedo is very comfortable speaking English, even though when he arrived in 2016, “all I could say was ‘hi.’” He first got to Miami in 2016, lived with an aunt and uncle in Jacksonville and then came to the Palm Beach/Jupiter area to begin his baseball dream.“It was a huge change for me in my life — everything, routine, culture, food,” he said. “I had to learn how to speak, work with trainers. It was kind of tough in the beginning. With the help of these guys and my teammates and coaches, they introduced me to the minor-league world. For me, it’s been a great experience because I’ve learned so many things. It was amazing.“Being apart from my parents is tough — it still is. They were at the fields, watching me grow up — it’s not only my dream, but it’s their dream, too. But I did this for them, too. It’s not only for myself. That’s given me a lot of strength to keep looking forward to make the dream come true.”

Outfielder Dexter Fowler arrives for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty, from left, Tommy Edman and Lane Thomas arrive on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Grounds crew employee Brady Garrett edges the practice on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina arrives on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

William DeWitt, Jr., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for the St. Louis Cardinals, arrives on report day at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Video: Oquendo offers pointers to Carpenter and DeJong

Video: Waino and Martinez throw long toss during spring training

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader arrives on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes arrives on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty, from left, Tommy Edman and Lane Thomas arrive on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws in the practice field on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws in the practice field on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Korean media greet St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim as he arrives on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas balances a baseball on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitchers Carlos Martinez, left, and Adam Wainwright finish a game of long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

A white ibis visits the practice filed as St. Louis Cardinals run drills on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Korean media interview St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim after his work out on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas balances a baseball on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

A white ibis visits the practice filed as St. Louis Cardinals run drills on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Korean media interview St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim after his work out on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tyler Webb walks around with a tactical vest used to track his workout on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Players watch their new teammate St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throw from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jon Gant throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim fist bumps catcher Jose Godroy after throwing from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Austin Gomber throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher prospect Jake Woodford throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Players watch their new teammate St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throw from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong fields a ground ball with instructor Jose Oquendo on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong checks his cleat during infield practice on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, and Carlos Martinez throw long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong wipes his sweat after taking infield practice on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Brett Cecil throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman fields a ground ball on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong throws to first during a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong reaches for a ground ball during a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman practices instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Cardinals players watch their new teammate, Kwang-Hyun Kim, throw from the practice mound on Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter, left, and shortstop Paul DeJong, far right, practice with instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Korean media document as St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim as he stretches on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis pitcher Alex Reyes, left, throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, left, throws to Paul DeJong during a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong fields a ground ball with instructor Jose Oquendo on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis pitcher Alex Reyes, left, throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman practices instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Korean media document as St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis pitcher Alex Reyes throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt gathers balls after a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis pitcher Alex Reyes throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong throws to first during a ground ball drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter, left, and shortstop Paul DeJong, far right, practice with instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman, left, practices with instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

