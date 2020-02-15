Hochman: Cardinals’ Gallegos was NL’s leader in pitching stat (or was he?)

JUPITER, Fla. – So, who led National League pitchers in WHIP last season?Of all the pitchers who threw at least 30 innings, the Cardinals’ reliever Giovanny Gallegos (0.81) tied for first with Brewers’ reliever Josh Hader … on MLB.com. And ESPN.com. And FanGraphs.com.However, there’s also baseball-reference.com.That stat site takes WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) to the extra decimal spot – to the thousandths.Alas, Hader’s WHIP on baseball-reference.com was 0.806, while Gallegos’ was 0.811. So, Hader’s WHIP was actually 0.005 better than Gallegos. Congrats to the long-haired Hader (WHIPi Longstocking) for the honor.Per Cardinals’ PR, Pat Neshek in 2014 is the franchise single-season reliever WHIP leader at 0.79. But the last time a Cardinal led the National League in reliever WHIP was 51 years ago. In 1968, pitcher Dick Hughes led the NL and all of MLB with a 0.80 WHIP. Depending on which site you look at, a Cardinal led (well, tied for) the league-lead in 2019.

A Cardinal did win the WHIP wars in 2019 for starting pitchers – Jack Flaherty finished with a 0.98 WHIP. Incredibly, the American League leader in WHIP (for 30 or more innings) was a starter not a reliever. Justin Verlander finished with a 0.80 WHIP (well, 0.803 per baseball-reference). Yet he didn’t win the Cy Young, since a Houston teammate, Gerrit Cole, had a season for the ages and a 0.89 WHIP (those were the only two AL starters with a better WHIP than the Cards’ Flaherty).As for Giovanny Gallegos, he is here in Cardinals camp exuding a word he said four times in a brief interview Saturday – confidence.“It’s (all about) my confidence,” he said. “I’m confident in myself every time when I stand on the mound. And I keep working. Working hard is the key. … I try to stay ready for any situation. Any time, any situation. Help the team win a game.”The 28-year-old righthander throws a fastball (93.8 mph average) and a slider (85.4 mph average), while mixing in a change-up. It’s fair to put Gallegos in the race for 2020 closer, though a lot of that will be determined by Carlos Martinez. If Carlos breaks camp as a starter, then the job is open, at least until July, when Jordan Hicks returns.Gallegos finished his rookie campaign with 74 innings pitched and a 2.31 ERA. He struck out 93, walked 16. Righties hit .186 against him, and sure enough, lefties hit worse (.149). He had a 2.08 ERA in five postseason appearances. The Steamer projections on FanGraphs.com has Gallegos with a 1.17 WHIP in 2020 and a 3.72 ERA.Funny that the plan was to get a reliable reliever out of the Luke Voit trade, but that pitcher was supposed to be Chasen Shreve.“(Gallegos) doesn’t walk guys, he knows what his strengths are and is just a pro,” Hicks said Saturday. “He goes about his business the right way. Gets his work done. Takes care of his body. Does everything he should to be successful. He had a really good year – it started off a little shaky, but he just bounced back really well.”Last season, Cardinals reliever John Brebbia came out of the bullpen at home to the 80s song: “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.” Perhaps in 2020, Gallegos can come up to some Devo.

