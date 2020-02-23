Hochman: Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp shares insights on infielders in camp

1 of 2

St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) throws batting practice on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) runs a drill before the start of practice during St. Louis Cardinal spring training on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. — He said one player is “just short of the size of a Walmart.” Another is “phenomenal” at making adjustments. And he talked about how one particular Cardinals’ big-leaguer has stood out with improvement.Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp, a former infielder for the big-league team, shared some insight Sunday about his gloved ones.Right away, the big-leaguer who’s improved is Matt Carpenter. Occasionally criticized for his throws by media and fans, “Carp’s looked really good — his arm has improved,” Clapp said on sunny Sunday at a picnic table outside the clubhouse, before the team drove to Port St. Lucie to take on the Mets. “He’s got a nice arm swing going right now, he’s got some velocity coming out of the ball. That was a good thing to see when you come into camp. He’s done a nice job, props up to him. …“Everyone looks good, they’ve done their work over the offseason. They’re a little more relaxed at what they’re doing, understanding what they are, who they are and how they can contribute. It’s been fun to watch these guys get going.”A fascinating infielder for St. Louis is Tommy Edman, who isn’t a starter anywhere but will start everywhere. The common comparison is the Cubs’ Ben Zobrist, who in 2017 played second base, right field, left field and a little first base and shortstop. A lot was made last year about Edman’s surprising surge offensively — after two seasons in the .600s or .700s in OPS, Edman had an .869 last year in Class AAA Memphis and then an .850 OPS for St. Louis. But his defense was steady, making him reliable. He combined for 11 defensive runs saved at third base, second base and in the outfield.

Start your digital subscription for our lowest intro price – only 99 cents for the first month.

“You know what?” Clapp said. “He’s phenomenal. And phenomenal meaning, he’s able to make adjustments quickly. He’s got a good aptitude, a good baseball IQ. You don’t see guys go into the big leagues and learn how to play third base on the fly like he did last year. That’s the kind of athlete he is. He can play anywhere on the field for us.”Newcomer Brad Miller can fling it. He’ll also fill in as a backup for some of the St. Louis infielders, notably Kolten Wong at second.“He’s coming over from a different organization, and there’s a lot of different verbiage when you go from organization to organization,” Clapp said. “So it’s just trying to line everything up with what he’s thinking and what we use as verbiage, and making sure our thought process are the same. He’s going to be a decent defender, he’s got some good feet, good glove work. He’s just solid all the way around. For a guy with his role and his type of ability to contribute to a team, that’s a good thing.”So who are some of the younger players who have caught Clapp’s eye this month in Florida?“A guy like (John) Nogowski, he’s impressed with his leather at first base, his footwork and his knowledge of the game,” Clapp said of the minorl eaguer. “(Nolan) Gorman has looked decent over there at third. And getting to watch (Evan) Mendoza, he’s starting to play all the different positions on the infield, and he’s a guy who’s showed some good aptitude to adjust.”You’ve got a big kid like (Elehuris) Montero coming up at third base. He’s just short of the size of a Walmart. He’s a good-sized kid but he moves well over there, and it’s just a matter, for me, of seeing him with more reps and getting to understand who he is better. But he looks interesting. There are a lot of good prospects, it’s fun to watch.”

The Cards won their first game, 2-0, and O’Neill and Dylan Carlson drove in the runs.

Cardinals third baseman talks about the psychology of being him — going from MVP candidate to fans wanting him gone for Arenado.

It’s happening. The Cardinals are playing. Here’s a look at the hitters.

The tantalizing teen who is the Cardinals’ No. 2 hitting prospect spent Thursday like he has spent most days in Jupiter — growing his game.