Each day during the season, our award-winning baseball writers will be presenting exclusive commentary, articles and insights, just for our subscribers. To get access to this, a faster browsing experience and the rest of our content, you’ll need to log in or subscribe.

Hochman: Best slider on the St. Louis Cardinals … Paul Goldschmidt?

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt stretches before taking live batting practice at spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. – The Relatively Speaking Runnin’ Redbirds of 2020 won’t run bases like their 1980s counterparts, but they did finish second in baseball last year in FanGraph’s baserunning stat, BsR.The Cards also tied Washington for the National League lead in stolen bases (116), and on Thursday here at spring training, they were set to go through some sliding drills … until it rained.That said, who’s the best slider on the Cardinals?“All our guys are pretty effective at it, but I will say, Goldy moved our needle a little bit last year,” manager Mike Shildt said of Paul Goldschmidt. “If you pay attention about being intentional about when you slide into home, getting your foot down on the plate, you have a lot of those plays, especially with replay now, where your foot’s up and (hovering over the base) — and you got tagged. So getting that foot down, you saw him last year do that. And so, that might put him in a different category.“Baserunning was a big part (of our success) – a huge part. This thing is, it’s like special teams in football. You think about offense and defense and then baserunning is like the special teams. You look up and a lot of those things end up winning you games – or not. We know we’re in an era where the home run is a big part of offense, but outside of hitting a home run, you have to score every single run on the bases.”We looked at something years ago in the minor leagues – if I’m an everyday player, I’m getting 450 at-bats, I’m going to be on average on base 162 times. It’s the mindset of – we’re trying to create runs. Us being a good, aggressive, smart baserunning team is very important to the end goal.”Individually last year, Kolten Wong finished fifth in the FanGraphs baserunning stat (7.1), tied with Mike Trout (No. 1 was the Orioles’ Jonathan Villar at 10.5). Wong, of course, led the division-champion Cardinals with 24 steals (in 148 games played … and he was only caught stealing four times). Wong wants 30 swipes this year.The Cardinals’ sliding practice here will take place on turf. In the past, Shildt said the club has created a “slip-n’-slide” surface for the drills. There are also sliding pants available for practice.“You want to do it to where it’s safe and they can get the technique down,” the skipper said. “It’s interesting because people will say, ‘Gosh, you slide, you might get hurt.’ But, I mean, they’re baseball players. That’s what we do. We slide and run and do all kind of things. We practice it. … It’s part of baseball right? You’re going to slide the more you compete. Our schedule got redirected a little bit based on the rain, but that’s what the purpose of that was.”General manager Michael Girsch pointed out that, possibly, the Cards could be even better on the bases in 2020. A lot will depend on who nabs the starting jobs in left and center.“We showed last year that this coaching staff put an emphasis on baserunning and defense, and we were exceptional at both,” Girsch said. “The group of young outfielders we have are exceptional baserunners and defenders. And (Lane) Thomas, (Tyler) O’Neill and (Harrison) Bader can all run like the wind. (Tommy) Edman is going to get more opportunities than last year and he can run.”Shildt said he doesn’t encourage his players to slide head first into home, though he admitted it’s tough to tell a guy to change what’s got him to the bigs in the first place. Shildt just doesn’t want any players to get hurt.As for the age-old question – on a close play, should a batter run through first base or slide? – Shildt said, “We discourage (sliding), but look, guys compete, and they’re trying to do what they can. The biggest thing is watching the first baseman’s feet, and if he comes off the bag, slide away from it. And that can be headfirst or feet first. It’s more of an instinctual play and not something we practice. We do discuss it.”

The tantalizing teen who is the Cardinals’ No. 2 hitting prospect spent Thursday like he has spent most days in Jupiter — growing his game.

Elehuris Montero is the No. 10 prospect in the system with still a lot to prove.

Wong was hitting .244 in mid-July, ditched his leg kick, then hit .342 the rest of the way in 2019. So this spring, the leg kick is … back?

One played for St. Louis last year — two others could make their debuts.

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt stretches before taking live batting practice at spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com