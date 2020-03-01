Hochman: Believe it or not, the XFL BattleHawks are part of St. Louis sports culture

Feathered fans pound on the side of the field as the BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons in The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks won 23-16. (Lexi Browning)

This team is doing something to this town.We don’t know many of the new players, and we don’t know many of the new rules, but the BattleHawks of the XFL are actually part of St. Louis sports culture right now — and that wasn’t guaranteed when they announced this XFL thing would be dropped into our town.On a day that seldom exists, in a league that didn’t exist to many of us until a few weeks ago, there were 27,527 fans at Saturday’s game at the Dome at America’s Center. It was the third-biggest crowd in the XFL this season. Second-biggest was Seattle’s home opener (29,172), and the biggest crowd to date was, yep, St. Louis’ home opener last weekend (29,554). And with a 23-16 win against Seattle, the BattleHawks yet again conquered. In reference to the unavoidable and unofficial team “sound,” a young fan in the stands wore a shirt that said: “We came, we saw, we KaKaw,” which of course translates to Latin as: “Veni, vidi, vikawki.”“The love and support from St. Louis is unbelievable,” BattleHawks running back Keith Ford said. “It feeds us. Drives us.”St. Louis fans don’t know where this is going, don’t know where or how this will end — Is it a fad? Is it a phase? Is it formidable? — but right now, it’s really fun. Being a BattleHawks fan is replenishing, a way for St. Louisans to unite and bond over something positive and happy (and there’s beer!).The XFL is exceeding expectations — it’s astounding how many people have spent money and bought BattleHawks gear. It is, understandably, fulfilling to be a part of newness, and there is plenty of it in St. Louis these days, with the Ferris wheel and the aquarium and the MLS team coming and so many new restaurants and businesses in Midtown and, really, all over town. And, of course, supporting the BattleHawks is a way for football fans to squeeze out any extra hatred for Enos Stanley Kroenke, the Snidely Whiplash billionaire who’s actually from this state, yet moved St. Louis’ Rams to Los Angeles.And being a BattleHawks fan is rather rewarding — the fellows are 3-1, following Saturday’s triumph.“I love the crowd here, love the crowd,” said BattleHawks receiver L’Damian Washington, who starred at Mizzou. “I’ve been in Missouri for awhile now, and whenever you’re good to Missouri, Missouri is good to you. It’s a blessing to walk out the tunnel, hear the ‘M-I-Z’ and see how the faithful turn out each game. We expect them on March 21.”That’s the next home game. It’s against the Wildcats. They are a pro football team, and they are based in Los Angeles, but besides that, they have nothing in common with Kroenke and the Los Angeles Rams. Doesn’t matter — there’s already a buzz about that game from fans at the tailgates and team executives on the sideline. It’s as if St. Louis has been given this rare and random shot to show Stan how good of a football town this is. And St. Louis really wants to show him, as if he’ll be watching local Los Angeles television that day, see the old stomping grounds on TV and say: “Oh, that’s actually pretty impressive.”Again, doesn’t matter — people will still come. The team is already considering opening some of the upper deck for the game. It would be pretty cool if St. Louis becomes the first XFL city to draw 30,000 for a game.Still hard to believe there were 27,527 at the second home game on Saturday. On a key Seattle third down in the fourth quarter, it got so loud that the sound was encompassing. Overwhelming, even. Sure enough, Seattle threw an interception to St. Louis safety Will Hill.“I read the quarterback’s eyes the whole time, he stared me down,” Hill said from the winning locker room. “The receiver didn’t even know the ball was coming. I broke on the ball at the right time and went and got it. And the crowd took me to another level.“I was actually playing for my father. He had an emergency surgery yesterday — he almost lost his life. So it was big for me to come out and do that. That’s the first thing I want to do — call my father. … He’s back in Virginia, back at home. I didn’t think they would let him out of the hospital. But he went home and he watched the game. So I’m glad he got to see that.”Did you consider not playing?“That was never an option,” Hill said. “My father would kick my you-know-what. He’s all about football; he taught me how to play football. So me not playing would actually be dishonoring him.”Hill takes pride in being one of the team captains. He mentioned it multiple times after the win. And he shared stories about being in the St. Louis community, meeting fans over the past month.“We went to Capital Grille,” he said, “and the chef came out KaKaw-ing.”Indeed, there was cacophony of KaKaw-ing on Saturday. They KaKaw’d outside in line to enter the dome. They KaKaw’d during the national anthem. Instead of holding up a “D” and a part of a fence, a fan held up a big “KAW” and fence for offense. A woman even wore a shirt in the style of the rap group NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton” logo, except her shirt read “Straight Outta KaKaw.”This team is doing something to this town.And it’s KaKawesome.

Heart. It epitomized the way Jay Bouwmeester played hockey for 17 NHL seasons. And it could be the reason we’ve seen the last of him playing hockey.

One-time Royals manager Trey Hillman also managed Kim’s Korean team. Now he’s a coach for the Marlins, who share Cards’ spring training facility.

Hugo Tandron, aka ‘Juice,’ is renowned around MLB, and he’s a Cardinals spring training staple. He’s in their camp once a week, cutting hair.

The former Cardinals infielder speaks highly of the current guys.

The tantalizing teen who is the Cardinals’ No. 2 hitting prospect spent Thursday like he has spent most days in Jupiter — growing his game.

The Cards won their first game, 2-0, and O’Neill and Dylan Carlson drove in the runs.

Elehuris Montero is the No. 10 prospect in the system with still a lot to prove.

Cardinals third baseman talks about the psychology of being him — going from MVP candidate to fans wanting him gone for Arenado.

The Cards won their first game, 2-0, and O’Neill and Dylan Carlson drove in the runs.

Feathered fans pound on the side of the field as the BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons in The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks won 23-16. (Lexi Browning)