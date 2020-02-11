Hochman: At spring training, Cards’ Jack Flaherty pays homage to Kobe Bryant

St. Louis Cardinal pitchers Austin Gomber and Jack Flaherty arrive before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers official report day is tomorrow on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, FL. – His best friend woke him from his dreams to begin the nightmare.“It still doesn’t quite feel real,” Jack Flaherty told the Post-Dispatch.On the morning of Jan. 26, Flaherty was in bed in LA. His best friend was staying with him and told Jack the news – Kobe Bryant was dead.“And I didn’t believe him,” the Cardinals ace Flaherty said. “So I called somebody I knew would have an answer. And she told me. It was probably the only time my best friend and I didn’t have anything to say to each other. He’s a huge Kobe fan, as well. We grew up together.”You don’t see it often – a pro athlete so outwardly a fan of another pro athlete. But Jack Flaherty was – and is, forever – a Kobe guy. The Los Angeles native would often talk (and tweet and Instagram) about Kobe and the NBA and the Lakers. Flaherty even attended the first Lakers’ game after Bryant, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

And upon his arrival to spring training on Monday, Flaherty was wearing two pieces of clothing in homage to Kobe. He wore a T-Shirt with a black-and-white photo of Bryant, and the shirt said: WHAT’S A KING TO A GOD? And Flaherty wore purple shorts with the NBA’s gold Larry O’Brien Trophy and the phrase “MOST HATED” on the side. Flaherty, like Bryant, like Jordan, finds motivation in those who are skeptics.

Cardinals ace and LA native Jack Flaherty paying homage to Kobe as he arrives to spring training today pic.twitter.com/GHiZUqUYJR

— Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) February 10, 2020

Some athletes have said they will pay tribute to Kobe by playing their sport with a “Mamba mentality.” Flaherty has been. Famously fierce, Flaherty has a relentless work-ethic and battles, battles, battles. He’s one of the best pitchers, though that’s not satisfying, because there are others in the conversation (and, frankly, if Jack ever does become the best pitcher, he’d probably be like St. Louisan Max Scherzer, who said after winning the Cy Young that he only wanted to be greater. And he became greater.)“I know I’ve tried to pitch with that same kind of will and intensity that (Bryant) played with, and try to embody that,” the 24-year-old Flaherty said. “And just continue to do that. … The drive, the determination, the work-ethic, the will. And just the mentality. How he was a competitor. … Growing up in LA, it was really easy to gravitate toward him. To look up to him — and really watch him as an athlete. You could see the affect he had all over LA, to people who never knew him and just looked up to him. He was LA. He pretty much ‘built’ Staples Center. It’s hard to put into words.”Cardinals’ pitchers and catchers officially report on Tuesday. The first game of the season is March 26 at Cincinnati. You can bet that Flaherty will start that game. Last season, at age 23, Flaherty finished fourth in the Cy Young voting. From his July 7th start at San Francisco through the end of the year, Flaherty had a 0.93 ERA with 130 strikeouts and 24 walks. For the season, he finished with a 2.75 ERA (fourth in the National League), 0.968 WHIP (first in NL), 231 strikeouts (sixth) and 5.9 WAR (third-best among NL pitchers).“As you think about how he went from someone you’re excited to see take the ball, to where he became that dominant force – a lot of times it reminded me of Chris Carpenter, when he was at his peak,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday in Florida. “Every fifth day, your confidence of winning that game was so much higher than maybe the other four. That’s the kind of pitcher he became in the second half. By doing that, that can help carry a club. And it’s really a positive shot in the arm for any team, and as you flip the script to 2020, what are you anticipating?”The thing you have to caution yourself with is – as dominant as he was, you still have to balance your expectations. I think the good news for him is – he’s still learning, he’s still wanting to learn. He understands that on the trajectory he’s at, he can still get better.”

