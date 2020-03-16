Hochman: 49 states have canceled all high school basketball games. Yep, Missouri’s the one.

Cardinal Ritter’s Brandon Ellington (left) and Garry Clark celebrate after walking off the floor in the fourth quarter during the Class 3 boys championship basketball game against Charleston on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Randy Kemp

It’s just not worth it.It’s not worth risking that a high school basketball player could contract the coronavirus during a state-sanctioned high school sporting event.It’s not worth going against the suggestion of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which said Americans shouldn’t have gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.It’s not worth the bad PR of being the only state in the union still sending its school kids out there to play high school hoops (they might be too late on that one).As of 9: 35 pm on Sunday night, the games were still on. This coming weekend, the boys and girls Class 4 and 5 state basketball championships will be played on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.“Yes, that is the current plan,” Jason West, communications director for the Missouri State High School Activities Association, said by phone, while noting that it’s possible there could be a change. That decision, West said, would be up to Greene County health department director Clay Goddard and MSHSAA executive director Kerwin Urhahn and the MSHSAA board.“One of our underlying philosophies is we want to try to make participation in extracurricular activities the best it can be for the students, and in many cases that is competing for a state championship,” West said. “We’re still trying to keep that dream alive, if you will, and give the students the opportunity to do just that.”Does MSHSAA know something that the NBA doesn’t know? That the NCAA doesn’t know? How is it that the sports world has shut down at every level, but on Friday there could be high school hoops in one random state? Per reporter David Kvidahl of our website STLhighschoolsports.com, Missouri was just one of five states that even played tournaments this past weekend (Missouri would be the only state playing next weekend). It was just peculiar seeing photos of close contact and players hugging and giving handshakes in a time of “social distancing” and health precautions.Those games were played without casual fans and non-essential personnel in attendance. This coming weekend, there will be similar restrictions. Still, it will likely take more than 50 people to put on and play a high school basketball game, and that’s not counting family allowed in the stands. And goodness, in this current climate, with older people more susceptible to the virus, no one should have to make the decision whether or not to bring grandma or grandpa to their grandkid’s big state title game.But if all goes as planned, six St. Louis schools will play basketball games this coming weekend — still in it are the boys teams from Vashon, Chaminade and CBC, and the girls teams from Incarnate Word, Kirkwood and Hazelwood Central.It’s just not worth it.Not with cases increasing across the country. Not with so many unknowns about COVID-19.On the CDC recommendation, West said, “We continue to work not only with the university and our schools in hosting this, but also state and local officials. We’ve been in contact with the Greene County Health Department and the Governor’s Office and want to get as much input as we can. We’ve also been in contact with medical personnel. We’re trying to get as much information to be able to move forward. This is the current plan. We could get a call that says, ‘Sorry, you’ve got to shut it down.’ But we haven’t gotten that yet. … As of right now, we’re still playing. And if a school chooses not to participate, that’s well within their right to do so.”News broke earlier Sunday that had larger ramifications across the region. Area officials have banned events and social gatherings of more than 50 people across St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, St. Clair County and Madison County. Officials are also recommending that public, private, charter and parochial schools in all five jurisdictions close by Wednesday.So with all of this, it’s hard to believe that all week MSHSAA will stand by its decision to play the games — five long days of continual news about taking coronavirus precautions. Heck, here’s thinking this column will be obsolete by lunchtime Monday, that some cooler heads will prevail and call off the games.But in the meantime, it must be said: It’s just not worth it to play basketball games right now.Why us? Why our kids?

The emotions toward the asterisk-deserving team remain strong.

Hard to imagine a more-anticipated stretch of sports events than March 19-April 2. But will fans actually attend? Will the events even take place?

In the first 10 games, not once did he crack 20 points. He did it nine times since.

‘Our little corner of the world is a sad place right now,’ says Frank Viverito, president of the St. Louis Sports Commission.

Thomas, eight points in nine games, meshed with Steen and Bozak.

Bills need to beat Dayton to get into NCAA Tournament conversation.

The St. Louis native had quite a Saturday.

‘Our little corner of the world is a sad place right now,’ says Frank Viverito, president of the St. Louis Sports Commission.

Darrell Brown played ferocious basketball on Sunday in St. Louis.

‘Our little corner of the world is a sad place right now,’ says Frank Viverito, president of the St. Louis Sports Commission.

Cardinal Ritter’s Brandon Ellington (left) and Garry Clark celebrate after walking off the floor in the fourth quarter during the Class 3 boys championship basketball game against Charleston on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com