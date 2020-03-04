🔥Hobbs And Shaw’s Jason Statham And Kevin Hart Won’t Reunite For An Action Comedy After All🔥

This past year the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw didn’t only gather both title characters, played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, nonetheless it included a set of visible appearances from Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart, in roles that appeared to hint at future possibilities should sequels ever arrived at pass.

However, recently it appeared as if we wouldn’t have to search for a sequel to a spinoff to see a few of these actors working together again, as reports indicated that Jason Statham and Kevin Hart were in foretells co-star in a fresh action comedy called THE PERSON From Toronto. Unfortunately, it appears the synergy will not be happening in the end, as Statham has left the project.

Once the initial report arrived both Statham and Hart were only “in talks” to surface in THE PERSON From Toronto also it now seems, in accordance with THR, that Statham’s talks never went anywhere and he never signed to the film. It appears that Hart is mounted on the project still, though it’s unclear if he could be still only in talks, or has signed on officially.

In any event, THE PERSON From Toronto is currently buying alternative to Jason Statham, who was simply set to play an assassin who includes a run in with a “NY screw up” at an Airbnb. The necessity for that replacement is somewhat urgent because the movie is defined to start out shooting with The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Patrick Hughes directing, in only about six weeks, with a release date of November 20 already on the calendar. The reason why Statham’s deal didn’t close is unclear, but it’s certainly possible the quick scheduling just didn’t workout for him.

With this type of tight schedule the movie is required to get somebody to displace Statham who’s on short notice. On the plus side, anybody who’s available could be more than pleased to take the work probably. The aim for a movie such as this, that obviously could have a shorter than usual post-production period, likely will not be that long. It’s only a question of discovering that right one who is available soon.

If you are desperate to see Jason Statham and Kevin Hart on screen together again, almost always there is the chance of a Hobbs & Shaw follow-up. While we’ve heard nothing about this type of film continue, the movie set itself up for potential sequels so that clearly there is a hope they’d happen. And Hobbs & Shaw made nearly three quarters of a billion dollars at the global box office, therefore the audience is actually there.

Until then, it appears like THE PERSON From Toronto is looking to become a similar type of action comedy as Hobbs & Shaw, therefore it could scratch that itch still, if the movie will get the proper person to work opposite Kevin Hart.