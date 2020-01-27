🔥Hoax behind Derry security alert🔥

January 27 2020 9: 38 AM

A hoax device forced families out of their homes in Derry overnight.

A security operation begun in the Eastway area at around 9.30pm on Sunday, January 26.

An Army bomb squad attended and the object was examined. Police declared the alert over at around 6am on Monday.

Police thanked residents for their patience during the incident and appealed for information.

Police can be contacted at Strand Road by calling 101, quoting reference 1547 26/01/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph Digital