🔥Hit JRPG Persona 5 could eventually come to Nintendo Switch, if fans are persistent enough🔥

The wildly popular Japanese role-playing game Persona 5 could end up coming to your Nintendo Switch console if fans are demanding enough.

The game’s developers Atlus, part of SEGA, recently conducted a survey asking fans if they’d like to see more of their games remade or ported to other consoles. According to the studio, the response “exceeded their expectations”.

Persona 5 was first released in the West in 2016 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. A re-release in 2019, named Persona 5 Royal, was also only for PS4 consoles and it looked like things would stay that way.

However, there have been multiple requests for Atlus to bring Persona 5 to the Switch over the years – and it turns out the developer is actually listening.

Speaking to IGN about the possibility of a Switch version, Atlus communications manager Ari Advincula said: “I am a strong believer in ‘never ever give up on hope”.

“You want what you want and if you don’t let us know it we’re never going to be able to make it”.

(Atlus)

Persona 5 is a deeply immersive, uniquely Japanese video game experience following the story of high schoolers living in Tokyo. Each character is tired of being told what to do by evil and hypocritical adults so they form a group called the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, whereby they use their magical powers to bring evil people to justice.

It combines RPG (role-playing game) elements including turn-based combat and an utterly engrossing social simulation aspect, allowing the player to spend time outside of fighting in order to become closer to their teammates.

The idea of bringing Persona 5 to the Switch isn’t that far-fetched. The series’ spin-offs, such as Persona Q and its sequel Q2 launched exclusively on Nintendo’s handheld 3DS system in 2014 and 2018 respectively, whilst a new game called Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers will be the first of the series to launch on the Switch.

The gameplay of Persona 5 Scramble lends itself far better to a handheld type of play. In addition, Nintendo’s hit Switch exclusive fighting game, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which faithfully brings characters from multiple franchises together, recently added the P5 protagonist Joker to its ever-increasing roster, introducing the series to a new legion of fans.

